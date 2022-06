ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – An urgent need for poll workers. The Tompkins County Board of Elections is seeking workers for the upcoming primary election on June 28th. There is an urgent need for poll workers registered as independent or republican, or not registered with any political party. There is also a need for workers willing to travel outside their regular polling area, with a specific need for the City of Ithaca.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO