The West Marshall Fusion are taking on the Kittson County Central Bearcats in a loser-out game in the Section 8A Baseball tournament in Greenbush. The game is on KROX RADIO. After two scoreless innings, West Marshall broke the game open in the top of the third inning. Will McGlynn led off with a walk and after an out, Demetrius Oberg was hit by a pitch before Aiden Anderson crushed a pitch over the leftfield fence to give the Fusion a 3-0 lead.

STATE CENTER, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO