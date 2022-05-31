ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria Independent

Get to know the Peoria mayoral candidates

Peoria Independent
Peoria Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LpQbP_0fwG8g9d00

Now that the candidates for both Peoria’s mayoral and city council elections have been firmly established, it’s time to get to know them better.

The city has two competitive races for the city council in the Nov. 8 general election, and the Peoria Independent will be hosting candidate forums to learn more about where they stand on specific issues that affect residents.

But first, residents can gain some insight as to who the candidates are through a questionnaire the Independent sent out to each of those in competitive races.

In this article, Peoria Independent features the candidtates for mayor, former council member Bridget Binsbacher and newcomer Jason Beck.

Stay tuned for future articles to learn more about all the Peoria candidates in competitive races.

In the meantime, take a look at the answers of Beck and Binsbacher and learn more about your possible future representatives.

Name: Jason Beck
Date of birth: June 1, 1972
City/town you grew up in: Springfield, Missouri
Number of years you’ve lived in Peoria: 18 Years

Political experience: My business work has given me experience with local, state, federal, and international governments. I understand government budgets and procurement. Having worked with numerous governments, agencies, and businesses.

What do you do for a living?: I am the founder and CEO of TYR Tactical where I save lives for a living by building the best body armor in the world right here in Peoria.

What types of involvement have you had within the community?: Involved in my church, serve as a board member of the 100 Club, served on the board of Streetlight USA for three years, member of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Manufacturer’s Council, Peoria Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Valley Defense Alliance, and other community groups. My wife and I provide annual scholarships to students of the Peoria Unified School District as well as the Peoria Firefighter’s Charities.

Family: Wife, Jane, and six sons, Ronin, 21, Gavin, 21, Asher, 13, Gunnar, 10, Legend, 9, and Ryker, 4. A German Shephard named Caiser and six horses: Hazel, Preacher, Bruce, Gator, Romeo and Koda.

Campaign website: Beckformayor.com

What is your favorite thing about Peoria and why?: The best part of Peoria is its people. They are kind, giving, successful, and resourceful. Best of all they have an uncanny ability to come together as a community and serve one another.

Why are you running for office and what is the first thing you want voters to know about your campaign?: We have a good city, but we have not become a great city. Our great citizens deserve a great city. The current administration that has been in power for 24 years has settled for the status quo. It is time that Peoria realizes its full potential, and to be a recognized leader in the West Valley, the state, and the nation. In order to be a great city, we need new leadership that is truly focused on serving its citizens, and one that has a vision, a plan, and pedigree to make it happen. And that means it is time for a mayor who serves the citizens and not the citizens serving the mayor.

Name: Bridget Binsbacher
Date of birth: April 2, 1964
City/town you grew up in: San Diego
Number of years you’ve lived in Peoria: 21 years

Political experience: Elected to serve on Peoria City Council in March of 2015 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020. Regionally represented Peoria on Maricopa Association of Governments Transportation Policy and Human Services Committees as well as on the Arizona Municipal Water Association’s Board of Directors.

What do you do for a living?: Serve as executive director of the Arizona Cactus League Baseball Association. More than 20 years of professional experience in the finance industry, including knowledge in operations management, sales management and business development.

What types of involvement have you had within the community?: Joined Peoria Diamond Club as a board member in 2006 and named executive director in 2008. Volunteering with charitable organizations, currently serving on Peoria Education Foundation, and previously with the Alzheimer’s Association, Peoria Chamber of Commerce, Interfaith Services and others over the course of several decades.

Family: Husband of nearly 20 years, Jon, and four children: Kyle, Ryan, Kady and Clay.

Campaign website : bridgetformayor.com/

What is your favorite thing about Peoria and why?: There are many things I love about Peoria. Parks and trails are at the top of the list. I also love the small town feel of our tight knit community. Anywhere you go in Peoria, it feels like home. Whether it be to a little league game, a neighborhood barbecue, a church, or one of Peoria’s many community events, it always feels like home. We can enjoy rich cultural and outdoor experiences without ever leaving our city.

Why are you running for office and what is the first thing you want voters to know about your campaign?: Since 2015, I have committed myself to serving the residents of Peoria on city council with trust, honesty, and conservative principles. This has allowed us to promote fiscal responsibility while protecting public service budgets and improving our quality of life. When you look at our city by the numbers, you find a community that is definitely heading in the right direction. Relationships will be key to the future of our city. I have a proven track record of cultivating relationships and building consensus for successful outcomes. I am ready to hit the ground running and would be honored to serve as Peoria’s next mayor.

Peoria scores high in both national and local rankings, named “No. 1 city to live, work and play in Arizona” (Ranking Arizona, 2021) and No. 1 best city to live in Arizona (AZ Big Media, 2021) and the 29th in the country by Money Magazine (2018). Peoria is also in the “Top 15 Safest Cities in the U.S.” (Wallethub, 2019 and 2017) and “22nd Safest City in the United States,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal (2018). The city was ranked 4th Best Place to Get a Job (Wallethub, 2018) and the No. 1 city with booming employment growth by CNBC (2017).

I will continue that leadership to protect our quality of life and find the best solutions to issues facing our community. I am a consensus builder who brings people together to find solutions — not attack those who disagree. Our city is on the verge of great things because we have escaped the bitter politics that have harmed other cities.

Comments / 1

Related
fox10phoenix.com

'City of a Thousand': Arizona lawmaker pushes for sanctioned camps as 'temporary' solution to homeless crisis

'City of a Thousand': Arizona, Texas proposing different solutions to the homeless crisis. As Phoenix, along with other cities in the U.S., deal with a growing homeless crisis, there are differing approaches on how to fix the problem. In the final part of a four-part series, FOX 10's Justin Lum takes a look at what leaders are doing in one Texas city to address the crisis, and what one politician in Arizona is proposing.
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Thompson Thrift buys 68 acres in Queen Creek for $31.1M

Thompson Thrift Commercial, a wholly-owned company of Indianapolis-based Thompson Thrift, announced today the acquisition of approximately 68 acres of land zoned for industrial development, just west of the southwest corner of Germann Road and Meridian Road in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek. The sale price was $31,082,205 ($10.46 per...
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Phoenix Business Journal#Get To Know#Politics#Election Local#The City Council#The Peoria Independent#Tyr Tactical
azbigmedia.com

Median listing price hits record $550,000 in Metro Phoenix

New data suggests the U.S. housing market hit a turning point in its supply struggle in May, as active inventory recorded the first year-over-year increase since June 2019, according to the Realtor.com® Monthly Housing Trends Report released today. At the same time, the median national home price soared to an all-time high of $447,000 and buyers snatched up listings a week faster than last year. The median listing price in Metro Phoenix hit an all-time high of $550,000 in May, a year-over-year increase of 22.2%.
PHOENIX, AZ
miamistandard.news

True The Vote Presents Ballot Drop Box Findings to Arizona Lawmakers

The election integrity group True the Vote told Arizona lawmakers that their investigation uncovered cell phone tracking data showing that alleged ballot “mules” visited drop boxes in two of the state’s largest counties no less than 5,700 times leading up to the 2020 election. “When we started...
ARIZONA STATE
azbigmedia.com

Woman-led KP Aviation opens in Mesa

A cutting-edge, woman-owned international aerospace business in an overwhelmingly male dominated industry has relocated from Reno, Nevada to Mesa. KP Aviation celebrated the grand opening of its new headquarters this morning at 7943 E. Ray Road in the Mesa Gateway District. ‘I’m so pleased that KP Aviation chose to locate...
MESA, AZ
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Phoenix has issued Phase 1 Water Alert

Ahwatukee and the rest of Phoenix are now under a Phase 1 Water Alert, setting the stage for an intensive citizen education campaign by the city to broaden awareness of the Valley’s shrinking water supply and step up every-day voluntary conservation practices. In issuing the alert last week, the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale homeowners tell HOA to leave their trees alone

Lottery tickets to tour the majestic landmark for the Fall season are now open, and you have until June 15 to put your name in to see the castle. The university is expanding, and residents were told in April they had to be out by the end of October. Officers...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

New Scottsdale mountainside estate sells for state-record $28.1 million

PHOENIX – A newly built Scottsdale home with breathtaking views sits alone atop the Arizona real estate mountain as the most expensive residential sale in state history. The record-breaking $28.1 million deal closed on Wednesday, about three months after the mountainside estate in the prestigious Summit at Silverleaf community hit the market.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

'It's almost like the whole city was built with it': Thousands of Tempe homes could have expired pipes

TEMPE, Ariz. — A recent pipe rupture that spilled around 8 million gallons of water and closed a major Valley highway put Tempe's water infrastructure back in the news. Checking water main lines is now a priority for Tempe officials since the incident, but Tempe residents should be turning their attention to a different type of water infrastructure: sewage pipes.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Americans Flocked to Arizona Cities amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Whether it was following new opportunities or taking advantage of the untethering of remote work, Arizona’s cities saw significant population growth in 15 months of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Census released its annual population estimates for cities and counties Thursday, reflecting changes in municipal populations as of July...
ARIZONA STATE
Peoria Independent

Peoria Independent

Peoria, AZ
683
Followers
1K+
Post
66K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to the city of Peoria, Arizona, and covering the people, places and events that make it among the quickest-growing suburbs in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/peoria-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy