Get to know the Peoria mayoral candidates

Now that the candidates for both Peoria’s mayoral and city council elections have been firmly established, it’s time to get to know them better.

The city has two competitive races for the city council in the Nov. 8 general election, and the Peoria Independent will be hosting candidate forums to learn more about where they stand on specific issues that affect residents.

But first, residents can gain some insight as to who the candidates are through a questionnaire the Independent sent out to each of those in competitive races.

In this article, Peoria Independent features the candidtates for mayor, former council member Bridget Binsbacher and newcomer Jason Beck.

Stay tuned for future articles to learn more about all the Peoria candidates in competitive races.

In the meantime, take a look at the answers of Beck and Binsbacher and learn more about your possible future representatives.

Name: Jason Beck

Date of birth: June 1, 1972

City/town you grew up in: Springfield, Missouri

Number of years you’ve lived in Peoria: 18 Years

Political experience: My business work has given me experience with local, state, federal, and international governments. I understand government budgets and procurement. Having worked with numerous governments, agencies, and businesses.

What do you do for a living?: I am the founder and CEO of TYR Tactical where I save lives for a living by building the best body armor in the world right here in Peoria.

What types of involvement have you had within the community?: Involved in my church, serve as a board member of the 100 Club, served on the board of Streetlight USA for three years, member of the Arizona Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Manufacturer’s Council, Peoria Chamber of Commerce, Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, West Valley Defense Alliance, and other community groups. My wife and I provide annual scholarships to students of the Peoria Unified School District as well as the Peoria Firefighter’s Charities.

Family: Wife, Jane, and six sons, Ronin, 21, Gavin, 21, Asher, 13, Gunnar, 10, Legend, 9, and Ryker, 4. A German Shephard named Caiser and six horses: Hazel, Preacher, Bruce, Gator, Romeo and Koda.

Campaign website: Beckformayor.com

What is your favorite thing about Peoria and why?: The best part of Peoria is its people. They are kind, giving, successful, and resourceful. Best of all they have an uncanny ability to come together as a community and serve one another.

Why are you running for office and what is the first thing you want voters to know about your campaign?: We have a good city, but we have not become a great city. Our great citizens deserve a great city. The current administration that has been in power for 24 years has settled for the status quo. It is time that Peoria realizes its full potential, and to be a recognized leader in the West Valley, the state, and the nation. In order to be a great city, we need new leadership that is truly focused on serving its citizens, and one that has a vision, a plan, and pedigree to make it happen. And that means it is time for a mayor who serves the citizens and not the citizens serving the mayor.

Name: Bridget Binsbacher

Date of birth: April 2, 1964

City/town you grew up in: San Diego

Number of years you’ve lived in Peoria: 21 years

Political experience: Elected to serve on Peoria City Council in March of 2015 and re-elected in 2016 and 2020. Regionally represented Peoria on Maricopa Association of Governments Transportation Policy and Human Services Committees as well as on the Arizona Municipal Water Association’s Board of Directors.

What do you do for a living?: Serve as executive director of the Arizona Cactus League Baseball Association. More than 20 years of professional experience in the finance industry, including knowledge in operations management, sales management and business development.

What types of involvement have you had within the community?: Joined Peoria Diamond Club as a board member in 2006 and named executive director in 2008. Volunteering with charitable organizations, currently serving on Peoria Education Foundation, and previously with the Alzheimer’s Association, Peoria Chamber of Commerce, Interfaith Services and others over the course of several decades.

Family: Husband of nearly 20 years, Jon, and four children: Kyle, Ryan, Kady and Clay.

Campaign website : bridgetformayor.com/

What is your favorite thing about Peoria and why?: There are many things I love about Peoria. Parks and trails are at the top of the list. I also love the small town feel of our tight knit community. Anywhere you go in Peoria, it feels like home. Whether it be to a little league game, a neighborhood barbecue, a church, or one of Peoria’s many community events, it always feels like home. We can enjoy rich cultural and outdoor experiences without ever leaving our city.

Why are you running for office and what is the first thing you want voters to know about your campaign?: Since 2015, I have committed myself to serving the residents of Peoria on city council with trust, honesty, and conservative principles. This has allowed us to promote fiscal responsibility while protecting public service budgets and improving our quality of life. When you look at our city by the numbers, you find a community that is definitely heading in the right direction. Relationships will be key to the future of our city. I have a proven track record of cultivating relationships and building consensus for successful outcomes. I am ready to hit the ground running and would be honored to serve as Peoria’s next mayor.

Peoria scores high in both national and local rankings, named “No. 1 city to live, work and play in Arizona” (Ranking Arizona, 2021) and No. 1 best city to live in Arizona (AZ Big Media, 2021) and the 29th in the country by Money Magazine (2018). Peoria is also in the “Top 15 Safest Cities in the U.S.” (Wallethub, 2019 and 2017) and “22nd Safest City in the United States,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal (2018). The city was ranked 4th Best Place to Get a Job (Wallethub, 2018) and the No. 1 city with booming employment growth by CNBC (2017).

I will continue that leadership to protect our quality of life and find the best solutions to issues facing our community. I am a consensus builder who brings people together to find solutions — not attack those who disagree. Our city is on the verge of great things because we have escaped the bitter politics that have harmed other cities.