Inpatient Hospitalizations and Emergency Department Visits for Patients with a Behavioral Health Diagnosis in California: Patient Demographics

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2020, one-third of all Inpatient (IP) hospitalization patients had a behavioral health diagnosis. Behavioral health is an umbrella term that covers mental health (e.g., depression, anxiety disorders, schizophrenia and other psychoses) and substance use disorders. It includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It helps determine how we handle stress,...

