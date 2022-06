Las Cruces Firefighters were called after 1 a.m. Sunday morning to the 2300 block of Glorieta Place in reference to a residential structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered a garage fire. The fire was quickly extinguished and confined to the garage. The fire displaced the sole occupant of the home and two dogs. Damages are estimated at nearly $100,000. There were no injures. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

LAS CRUCES, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO