Repercussions: Possible Outcomes Of Johnny Depp's Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

The world is on the edge of their seat as they await to hear the verdict in Johnny Depp 's defamation case against Amber Heard .

The jury continued with their deliberations on Tuesday, May 31, at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia as they decide who will receive justice in the $50 million lawsuit the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, lodged against his former wife after she penned a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post alleging she was the victim of physical and sexual assault. Heard did not name Depp directly in the article.

But the question still remains: how will this tumultuous legal battle end, and who will be the wronged party to come out victorious? Quite a few outcomes are possible .

According to Newsweek , one instance could find the jury ruling completely in Depp's favor . This would mean the Dark Shadows lead would be awarded the full $50 million he asked for. There is also a possibility that the actor could win the case but receive an amount lower than $50 million.

Lowering the initial amount would happen if the Aquaman star, 36, was not able to pay the entire amount awarded to her former spouse. Many legal minds have speculated if this were to take place, Heard may find herself filing for bankruptcy.

"So what's going to happen is he [Depp] could go after all the money she had, she would probably file for bankruptcy, but certain things would be protected in bankruptcy. But the reality is that's the problem with laws where people aren't required to have insurance," attorney Mark Breyer said in a TikTok video.

However, if the jury chooses to believe Heard, Depp will be made to pay $100 million in damages.

There is also a possible outcome where Heard could win her countersuit, but receives a lower amount than the $100 million she wanted.

One instance, which seems the most realistic, is that the jury could come to the conclusion that both parties defamed each other, therefore finding that neither of them were defamed.

If members of the jury are not able to come to a solid decision, Judge Penney Azcarate could also declare a mistrial.