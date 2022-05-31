ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

SoMD Weather for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light southwest wind.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
