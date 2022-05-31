ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

'I proved them wrong': Arlington Heights teen bowler, wheelchair-bound athlete Ellie Brazen defies expectations

By Jackie Kostek
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SnO18_0fwFzuuk00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In her first two weeks of life, Ellie Banzen had several brain and spinal cord surgeries and the doctors were unsure of her future.

Now, she's making a name for herself as one of the better bowlers in the state. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek caught up with the inspiring high school sophomore at an Arlington Heights bowling alley.

Bowling is a largely individual sport, but at Fremd High School, it sure feels like a team.

"There's some days where it's just like, oh gosh, like school and you're just worried about everything but then you come to bowling and you see friends like that and it's just amazing."

Allie Marconi's best friend is Ellie Banzen, who became the girls' bowling team's first wheelchair bowler last season and the first athlete to represent Fremd in the wheelchair division this postseason, winning her regional to qualify for state.

"The first round I had nerves and then my friend Allie said, 'you got this,'" Banzen said.

As it turns out, Ellie more than had it. In her second year as a competitive bowler, she placed third in state. But Ellie? She is used to defying expectations.

"I was born with spina bifida so my neurosurgeon and my doctors told my parents that I would never walk or talk. But I proved them wrong."

Ellie's grit and determination is inspiring to her teammates.

"If I'm like having a rough day, I'm just like, 'you know what, Ellie is out here, she's doing her thing, she's being the awesome human being that she is and that just helps motivate me to like get back up and try again," Marconi said.

And while the way Ellie bowls may differ from her typically abled teammates, coach Paul Radek said she's held to the same standard.

"I think the girls know that, along with Ellie being in a wheelchair, Ellie is also more importantly a bowler on the team and it doesn't change how hard she competes. It doesn't change how committed she is to improving as a bowler and when we bowl, Ellie is a bowler." said Paul Radek, JV 2 bowling coach.

Ellie is bowler with goals. Next year, she wants to...

"Go from third to first..."

...in state. And work up her physical strength so she can...

"bowl with my arm."

But already, Ellie's strength is already on full display.

"It just means the world to me that I'm lifting up other people."

Ellie is serious about reaching the goal of bowling without the ramp. She's already exceeded so many expectations in her life.

It's just another challenge to be met.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

Pride in Chicago: Inside Han Training, gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Pride comes in many forms, as do changemakers. CBS 2's Brad Edwards found both at a gym that caters to those who have long felt unwelcome. Han Training is located at 743 W. Irving Park Rd. – at the north end of the Northalsted business district just past where Halsted Street changes names to Clarendon Avenue. In the window at Han Training, you'll find a Progress Pride flag. Inside the boutique gym, you'll find an active clientele. Edwards met owner and founder Minky Kim, who explained the name Han is actually a Korean term. "It's this...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington Heights, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Arlington Heights, IL
Sports
CBS Chicago

Teacher's Golden Apple win creates new opportunities at Englewood STEM

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A sit-down, one on one talk with an inspiring educator on Chicago's South Side. Out of hundreds of applicants -- she was chosen as one of the top teachers in the state.Our Steven Graves tells us why she says the honor is much bigger than her. Step into Mrs. Ponder-Ballard's ninth-grade English class at Englewood STEM and you get there is a sense of trust. A safe space to open up. Wednesday's lesson - translating Shakespeare into real-life experiences. "I just think that's what school environments should really foster," she said. She uses Social Emotional Learning, or SEL, especially...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Boy and girl, both 15, shot in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 15-year-olds were shot and wounded in South Shore Tuesday evening. At 6:30 p.m., the teenage boy and girl were on the front porch of a home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone on the street took out a gun and shot them both, police said. The boy was shot in the buttocks, the girl in the hand, police said. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition. Area Two detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling Alley#Bowlers#Cbs 2#Fremd High School
CBS Chicago

Undrafted Red Stars rookie Mikenna McManus got her shot after sending team college highlight reel

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Fewer than 2% of NCAA student athletes go on to be professional athletes, but one soccer player's last-ditch pitch got her more than just a shot at making it to the next level.There are only 22 players allowed per team in the National Women's Soccer League. With 12 teams, that's a maximum league roster of 264. CBS 2's Matt Zahn has the story of one Chicago Red Star who beat the odds to make it.Mikenna McManus is quite literally living the dream, playing for the Red Stars. "It is kind of crazy, thinking from when you're a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Mexican folklore 'Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World' arrive at Wheaton's Cantigny Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You don't need to be asleep to experience dreams, at least for the next few months.An outdoor sculpture exhibit called  "Alebrijes: Creatures of a Dream World" just opened at Cantigny Park in Wheaton.The exhibit features 48 sculptures inspired by Mexican folklore. The sculptures stand up to 14 feet tall and were created by six artists from Mexico City. The exhibit runs through October 30th.
WHEATON, IL
CBS Chicago

Beloved Oak Park principal John Hodge retires after 18 years

OAK PARK, Ill. (CBS) -- Only on 2: It's a time of year for graduates to celebrate their accomplishments, but students at an Oak Park elementary school are honoring a principal who helped shape their education and their lives. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra was there for the big surprise. Historically, if you have a secret, it's best not to tell a group of kids. But hundreds of students at Oak Park's Irving Elementary kept their lips zipped so they could surprise the man of the hour. "He just made the whole show go," said one student. ...
OAK PARK, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Schaumburg mother dies, two young boys injured in parasailing accident in Florida Keys

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (CBS) -- A family vacation in Florida turned tragic for a family from Schaumburg this week, as a woman died while parasailing and two young boys were also hurt in the crash. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, officials in Florida say weather played a factor. Meanwhile, industry experts we spoke with have questions about what the operators were doing at the time of the accident. On Monday, strong winds slammed a parasail into the old Seven Mile Bridge near Marathon in the Florida Keys. A Schaumburg mother identified as Supraja Alaparthi, 33, died in...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
SCHAUMBURG, IL
honestcolumnist.com

Retired Channel 5 reporter Renee Ferguson lists 6-bedroom Kenwood home

Retired WMAQ-Ch. 5 investigative reporter Renee Ferguson on Wednesday placed her longtime six-bedroom, 3,519-square-foot house in the South Side Kenwood neighborhood on the market for $1.85 million. Ferguson, 72, who has won multiple Emmy awards, retired from Channel 5 in 2008 after 21 years at the station and 35 years...
CBS Chicago

Woman stabbed, another woman punched at Red Line stop in Chinatown

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman was stabbed in the face and another was punched in the face another Wednesday morning at the Cermak-Chinatown stop on the CTA Red Line.Police said, around 10:30 a.m., an unidentified male was standing near the Cermak-Chinatown platform when he pulled out a sharp object and stabbed a 22-year-old woman in the face.The attacker then tried to stab a second woman, 20, who was able to avoid being cut, before he punched her in the face.The attacker fled the scene.The 22-year-old woman took herself to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, but her condition was not available. No further information was available regarding the second victim. Police said no one was in custody Wednesday afternoon.The attack happened about 15 minutes before a 23-year-old woman was attacked with a construction cone at the CTA Roosevelt station. That woman was hospitalized in good condition, and the 29-year-old man who attacked her was taken into custody and taken to Jackson Park Hospital for a mental health evaluation.It's not clear if the two attacks are connected.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

‘Love for Libi:’ 4-year-old girl, biologically programmed to love, raises awareness about Williams syndrome with boundless joy

CHICAGO — In the multiracial Nussbaum household on Chicago’s North Side, parents Eli, 45, and Amy, 41, are teaching their four children – two biological sons and two adopted daughters – that siblings don’t have to look alike to be family, and that their similarities outweigh their differences.    “We wanted to have a multiracial […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

After successful inaugural event, organizers hope to make Sueños Music Festival into a Chicago tradition

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Sueños Music Festival transformed Grant Park into a colorful celebration of Latino culture this past Memorial Day Weekend.   Both Saturday and Sunday attracted over 45,000 Chicagoans.   The first festival of its kind to come to the city, Sueños co-founders Aaron Ampudia and Chris Den Ujil say they were taken aback by how popular the festival was.  "The response from Chicago was crazy," said Ampudia. "We were surprised by the response." While the two have been producing Baja Beach Fest in Baja, Mexico since 2018, they've always...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

City unveils AIDS Garden Chicago in Lakeview East

CHICAGO (CBS) -- They are calling it a "park with purpose". On Thursday, Illinois leaders gathered in lake view to cut the ribbon on the long-awaited "AIDS Garden Chicago".The two and half-acre garden is a tribute to those who died from the disease -- and those still fighting it. CBS 2'S Marissa Parra was there for the ceremony. It's a celebration of how far we've come to who all spoke to the duality of what this garden really means.At once, both a somber reminder of the history of HIV/AIDS in our country and our city as well as a celebration of...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CBS Chicago

Chicago, IL
81K+
Followers
25K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 2 News bring you the latest news, sports, and weather in Chicago.

 https://chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy