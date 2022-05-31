ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police visited Cedar Rapids home repeatedly before 22-year-old was found dead

By Kristin Rogers
KEYC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A home where police say a 22-year-old woman was murdered early last month was well known to law enforcement. Officers were called to the house on 10th Avenue southeast in Cedar Rapids more than 90 times in 5 years leading up to the death of Emily...

Related
iheart.com

Two Hurt In Crash During Cedar Rapids Car Chase

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Two people are hurt after a crash that happened during a car chase in southwest Cedar Rapids. The Iowa State Patrol says troopers tried to pull over a driver on 16th Avenue Southwest for speeding Wednesday afternoon when he ran a red light and hit another car at Wiley Boulevard. The suspect, David Blauer, and a 72-year-old woman who was driving the other car both suffered injuries. Police haven't announced any charges for Blauer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Cedar Rapids#Violent Crime#The Police Department#Public Safety Programs
KIMT

Charles City woman facing charges over 11 marijuana plants

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A woman is charged with 12 felonies over the discovery of a marijuana-growing operation. Joanna Rae Byers, 33 of Charles City, is accused of manufacture of a controlled substance, 11 counts of failure to use a drug tax stamp, and possession of marijuana. Law enforcement...
CHARLES CITY, IA
iheart.com

One Dead in Dubuque County Fire

(Cascade, Iowa) -- One person is dead after a fire in downtown Cascade in eastern Iowa. First responders received reports of the fire around 9:00 Wednesday night. Crews say they were able to put the fire out, but the building was a total loss with damage estimated at $80,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators say it doesn't appear suspicious.
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA
KEYC

Shooting outside Ames Church kills two; suspect takes own life

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are dead following a shooting outside of a church on the edge of Ames Thursday evening. The Story County Sheriff’s Office said it happened in the parking lot outside the Cornerstone Church, located near the intersection of Interstate 35 at Highway 30. Law enforcement received multiple 911 calls at 6:51 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators said the shooting happened in the church parking lot as people were arriving for an event. The church hosts a regular Thursday evening event for its youth ministry.
AMES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Fire Damages Dairy Queen In Cedar Rapids

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The Cedar Rapids Fire Department says things got a little too hot at a local Dairy Queen. Firefighters were called to a fire Wednesday at the restaurant around 12:30 p-m and they say flames were shooting 20 feet into the air after the fire broke through the roof. Everyone got safely out of the building which suffered extensive damage. The preliminary indication is the fire started on a piece of equipment.
KCJJ

Iowa City man charged after allegedly selling meth during undercover operation

An Iowa City man who allegedly sold meth to an undercover officer has been charged with a controlled substance violation. The incident reportedly occurred at the Davis Street residence of 60 year old Art Hess. Members of the Johnson County Drug Task Force conducted a controlled substance purchase of less than five grams of meth from Hess using a confidential source the evening of April 20th.
IOWA CITY, IA
kwayradio.com

Sumner Man Arrested for Allegedly Smacking Son

A Sumner man has been arrested for allegedly smacking his 10 year old son. The child and his mother came to police on Tuesday and reported that the father had become upset with the child and struck him in the face multiple times a couple days prior. Police noted there was bruising on the child’s face. DHS was notified but law enforcement had not been notified prior to the mother and son’s visit to police. In an interview with the father yesterday, he admitted to becoming upset with his son and slapping him harder than he should have. The father was charged with Child Endangerment and taken to the Bremer County Jail. Due to the sensitivity of the case, the names of those involved have not been released.
SUMNER, IA
KCJJ

Area transient charged after allegedly fighting with police when arrested

An area transient who was found to have a warrant for her arrest faces additional charges after allegedly fighting with authorities. Police were interacting with 21-year-old Candace Barnes on Gilbert Street Wednesday morning when they discovered there was an active warrant for her arrest because she failed to show up for a case management conference last month on 4th degree criminal mischief charges.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
kwayradio.com

Man Arrested for Fleeing After Wife is Found Dead

A Waterloo man, whose wife was found dead on Monday, has been arrested after he tried to flee on foot, according to KWWL. Police were called to 538 Sherman Avenue around 2:00 p.m. on Monday where they discovered the body of 56 year old Dianthe Townsend. An autopsy is pending. Police cannot confirm if foul play was involved at this time as Townsend reportedly suffered from medical issues. Her husband, Terry Townsend, does not live at the home and, in fact, Dianthe had a restraining order against Terry. Terry told a witness that that Dianthe was dead and he told another witness that he had stood on a chair and slit a screen to gain access to the home. Police found evidence of that at the home. Terry has previously pleaded guilty to multiple counts of Domestic Abuse, Assault, and Theft. The most recent was a second offense Domestic Abuse Assault charge on April 15th. Tuesday he was found in the backseat of a car, and after a short foot chase, was taken into custody. At this point he has been charged with Third Degree Burglary and Interference with Official Acts.
WATERLOO, IA
98.1 KHAK

Rude Customer Caught on Video at Cedar Rapids Restaurant [VIDEO]

Ask anyone who works in the restaurant industry and they'll tell you that these are difficult times. A lack of workers coupled with ongoing supply chain issues means that sometimes customers will have a less than ideal dining experience. Yes, your patience may be tested. But rest assured that restaurant owners and servers are just as frustrated as you are! And it certainly doesn't give you the right to treat your server rudely.
KCJJ

Iowa City woman who allegedly used juvenile to help her steal liquor facing charges

An Iowa City woman allegedly used a juvenile accomplice to help steal several bottles of alcohol from a North Liberty store, and now faces felony charges. Police say 26-year-old Shatoya Anderson of Catskill Court reportedly committed the first theft alone on April 29th at the Walgreens in North Liberty. Surveillance video allegedly shows her walking into the store with an empty bag, and then walking out with a bulky bag without purchasing anything. Store personnel say Anderson took over $380 in bottles of alcohol. She was reportedly identified in a written statement from a known associate.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man with history of domestic abuse arrested for same offense again

An Iowa City man with a history of domestic abuse with his live-in partner was arrested again for the same offense over the weekend. A reporting party called 911 Sunday night just before 8 o’clock saying that he heard a domestic dispute at the Town and Campus Apartments on Arthur Street in Iowa City. Upon arrival, the officers reported seeing 52-year-old Bryce Peterson’s apartment door open, with a chaotic scene inside. The officer’s report noted food thrown around, broken dishware, and a table flipped over. Police made contact with the victim, who was in the bedroom with Peterson. She told officers that there had been a verbal altercation that led to the mess, and that Peterson wrapped her arms around her after she walked away and restrained her in the bedroom. She allegedly pleaded with Peterson to release her.
KCRG.com

Police investigate shooting in SE Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 5:01 pm on Tuesday, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of shots fired in the 1500 block of 4th Avenue SE. Witnesses reported two young male suspects had fired several rounds at a passing car and then fled on foot. No injuries were...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

