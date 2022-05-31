ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

A £2.25 Million Apartment in Edinburgh, Scotland, Comes With a Private Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Views

By Fang Block
mansionglobal.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA penthouse in The Crescent, a new development in the heart of Edinburgh, Scotland, that comes with a large private rooftop terrace and panoramic views, has hit the market for £2.25 million (US$2.83 million). The apartment has 2,655 square feet of interior living space with three bedrooms. All...

www.mansionglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York, Home With 1,590 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.12 Million

This stunning home in ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York, has 1,590 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Meyer Real Estate LLC. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The boathouse will accommodate a boat up to 30 and couldnt be more of an ideal situation..pull your boat in after a long day on the water and head upstairs to relax on your deck overlooking the river! The main house, guest house and boathouse with sleeping quarters above, are situated on just over 2 acres with 212 feet of waterfront with 2 docks, attractive concrete block seawall,1 stall detached garage, paved private drive,parking area with power hookup, fire pit facing the river with all grounds tastefully landscaped laying paver walkways tying all the buildings together.Open concept in the main home w/ cherry floors, vaulted ceilings, Antique white custom cabinetry w/ modern hardware & finishes, granite countertops & large breakfast bar.2 BR, full bath w/ granite top double vanity and tile walk in shower. Screened side porch and door to large composite deck that runs along front of the home with a sun setter awning.For the older children or overflow guests, the bunkhouse comfortably sleeps 6 and has a full bath and small deck and the boathouse with docks on both sides and living quarters above sits right in front. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. nan.
REAL ESTATE
mansionglobal.com

Chicago, Illinois, Home With 4,200 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $1.55 Million

This stunning home in Chicago, Illinois, has 4,200 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Anne Proper. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Step down to a sun-drenched family room featuring a dramatic wall of windows, stunning gas fireplace, and beautiful high ceilings.The second floor showcases the primary suite offering vaulted shiplap ceilings, electric blackout shades, and serene spa-like bath with dual vanities, radiant heated floors, large soaking tub, and standing shower. Masterfully built by expert contractors, this corner property offers unobstructed eastern exposure, allowing natural light to flood the home.The open living room features beautiful wainscotting, hardwood floors, and an inviting sitting area. The impressive second level features three additional bedrooms, a full bath and side -by-side laundry.Downstairs, the large recreation room offers radiant heated floors, a convenient wet bar complete with a wine fridge and loads of storage. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. A spacious fifth bedroom and full bath make this a great space for out of town guests.Enjoy summer nights on the private patio featuring a gas fireplace as well as high privacy fences.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh#Terraces#Art#Housing List#Cala Homes Lrb#Donaldson S School
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Real Estate
mansionglobal.com

Billionaire Walmart Heir Rob Walton Sells Aspen Land for $30.8 Million

Billionaire Walmart heir Rob Walton has sold a plot of land in Aspen for $30.8 million, one of the highest prices ever paid for undeveloped land in the upscale Colorado ski destination. The deal for the roughly 33,000-square-foot parcel closed this week, according to real estate Craig Morris of Aspen...
ASPEN, CO
mansionglobal.com

An Oceanfront Villa in Barbados With Caribbean Sea Views and a Putting Green

Olivewood is an impressive seafront villa on the glitzy Sandy Lane Estate, “one of the most sought-after addresses in Barbados,” according to listing agent Chris Parra. “The estate has enjoyed record sales over the last two years among those seeking the ultimate in privacy and seclusion.”. Set...
GOLF
mansionglobal.com

A Cantilevered Home in Cornwall, England, Floats Among the Trees

A Cantilevered Home in Cornwall, England, Floats Among the Trees. Price: £1.65 million (US$2 million) Set beside a creek in England’s Cornwall, Sylvania is a contemporary, treehouse-style house with a wing that cantilevers over a hillside. The award-winning Cornish property is a sustainable self-build project set in inspiring,...
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Archaeologists Discover 134 Ancient Settlements North of Hadrian’s Wall

Starting around 122 C.E., more than 15,000 men spent at least six years building Hadrian’s Wall to mark the northwest boundary of the Roman Empire. Measuring 73 miles in length, the defensive fortification—made primarily from stone and turf—spanned the width of present-day northern England, with forts and observation towers occupied by Roman soldiers built along the way.
SCIENCE
mansionglobal.com

Elizabethan Manor With Connections to Prince Charles’s Royal Estate Lists for £4 Million

An English country manor that was built in the Elizabethan era came on the market last week asking £4 million (US$5.04 million). An English country manor that was built in the Elizabethan era and was once connected to nearby Highgrove, the Gloucestershire estate Prince Charles has owned since the 1980s, came on the market last week asking £4 million (US$5.04 million).
REAL ESTATE
Good News Network

One of the Most Beautiful Green Buildings in the World is a Winery

One look at this Hobbit hole-like winery in the country of Georgia and you’ll fall in love with green architecture. Built three years ago in the Kakheti region, the Shilda Winery consists of three artificial caves that gently rise up from the ground, bringing the rows of grapes with them.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy