A £2.25 Million Apartment in Edinburgh, Scotland, Comes With a Private Rooftop Terrace and Panoramic Views

This stunning home in ALEXANDRIA BAY, New York, has 1,590 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Meyer Real Estate LLC. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. The boathouse will accommodate a boat up to 30 and couldnt be more of an ideal situation..pull your boat in after a long day on the water and head upstairs to relax on your deck overlooking the river! The main house, guest house and boathouse with sleeping quarters above, are situated on just over 2 acres with 212 feet of waterfront with 2 docks, attractive concrete block seawall,1 stall detached garage, paved private drive,parking area with power hookup, fire pit facing the river with all grounds tastefully landscaped laying paver walkways tying all the buildings together.Open concept in the main home w/ cherry floors, vaulted ceilings, Antique white custom cabinetry w/ modern hardware & finishes, granite countertops & large breakfast bar.2 BR, full bath w/ granite top double vanity and tile walk in shower. Screened side porch and door to large composite deck that runs along front of the home with a sun setter awning.For the older children or overflow guests, the bunkhouse comfortably sleeps 6 and has a full bath and small deck and the boathouse with docks on both sides and living quarters above sits right in front. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO