U.K.

Labour’s Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner sent formal police questionnaire over Beergate

By Jonathan Reilly
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
LABOUR leader Sir Keir Starmer has been sent a formal questionnaire from cops over his Durham curry knees up.

Sir Keir and Deputy Leader Angela Rayner were sent notices from Durham Constabulary yesterday demanding an explanation for the ‘Currygate’ bash after they were out campaigning in April 2021.

Sir Keir Starmer has been sent a formal questionnaire from cops over his Durham curry knees up Credit: Getty
Angela Rayner was also sent a notice by Durham cops investigating the post-campaigning party in 2021

The Labour leader and his deputy have said they will resign if they are issued with fixed penalty notices for breaking Covid rules.

Cops recently interviewed two witnesses who took snaps of Sir Keir and local MP Mary Foy sinking San Miguel lager at the do at the Durham Miners Club.

Sir Keir has always claimed it was a work event and got back to official business despite finishing up late in the evening.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer and Angela Rayner have received questionnaires from Durham Constabulary.”

The Labour leader and his deputy have said they will resign if they are issued with fixed penalty notices for breaking covid rules
Sir Keir has always claimed it was a work event and got back to official business despite finishing up late in the evening

