ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Jubilee EastEnders episode featuring Charles and Camilla will have a surprise royal twist

By Tim Sigsworth
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

DANNY Dyer and Kellie Bright get a right royal party started in the Jubilee episode of EastEnders.

The stars, who play the BBC soap’s Mick and Linda Carter, join in a toast to Her Majesty with special guests Prince Charles and Camilla.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YuZLG_0fwFyift00
Danny Dyer and Kellie Bright join in a toast to Her Majesty with special guests Prince Charles and Camilla

The royal couple surprise the residents of Albert Square by turning up at a street party.

The episode — to be shown tomorrow — will close with a royal adaptation of the soap’s classic theme written by the original tune’s composer Simon May.

May has written other variations of the tune.

He did one for Julia Smith — one of the show's creators — and another for Barbara Windsor's farewell episode as Peggy Mitchell.

Charles and Camilla filmed the scenes in March on a visit to the Elstree set, where they met the cast and crew.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw said: "We felt it was only right that we marked this extremely momentous episode with a fitting tribute.

"What better way than to wish them on their way from Albert Square than with a special Jubilee version of our iconic theme tune."

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Palace aides warn Queen, 96, has ‘good and less good days’ and it is unlikely she will be at many other Jubilee events after she lit up star-studded Windsor Castle celebration

The Queen last night reassured tens of millions of Britons and her subjects around the world about her health during an enthusiastic and energetic appearance at the first of her national Platinum Jubilee celebrations - but royal aides also admitted she now has ‘good and less good days’.
WORLD
The Independent

Tom Cruise ‘caused absolute chaos’ at Queen’s Jubilee celebrations, says Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has claimed that Tom Cruise “caused chaos” at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations on Sunday (15 May).The Mission: Impossible star appeared at the event, which was filmed as a special for ITV as part of a programme to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.Cruise was one of several celebrities to feature in the special, speaking with Schofield and Julie Etchingham, who acted as presenters.During his regular appearance on This Morning on Monday (16 May), Schofield recalled the commotion that accompanied Cruise’s entrance.“He caused absolute chaos in Windsor because he decided to walk to the...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellie Bright
Person
Danny Dyer
Person
Prince Charles
BBC

Charles and William in military parade as Jubilee begins

Prince Harry and Meghan are here but haven't been spotted. Prince Harry and Meghan are here as spectators, although so far we haven't had sight of them. We understand they are watching the military inspection from the window of a building on Horse Guards Parade - the Duke of Wellington's former office.
POLITICS
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla’s Husband Won’t Serve As Monarch For As Long As Queen Elizabeth Did? Prince Of Wales Will Reportedly Abdicate For Prince William

Prince Charles has been dubbed as the longest-serving king-in-waiting because he’s still waiting for the day when he can finally ascend the throne. Even at the age of 73, there’s still no indication that he would soon be crowned as king. After all, Queen Elizabeth is still the reigning monarch, and she doesn’t have any plans to abdicate.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Elstree
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was ‘practically skipping’ following Prince William, Kate Middleton’s wedding, author claims

Queen Elizabeth was said to be elated after Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, said "I do" to Kate Middleton. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen leaves Prince Philip's walking stick at home as she opts for staghorn cane for Jubilee celebrations (but hands it off and manages to walk unaided!)

The Queen left Prince Philip's walking stick at home last night in favour of a stag horn mobility aid as she enjoyed the first of the jubilee celebrations at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 96, opted for a light blue dress with grey pashmina to watch the watched all-star line-up including Dame Helen Mirren, Tom Cruise and Katherine Jenkins perform at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
Marie Claire

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Appear in a Horse-Drawn Carriage for the Queen's Jubilee

Although the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations are planned for June 2-5, the United Kingdom won't let that stop it from celebrating weeks in advance. The Royal Windsor Horse Show—which, granted, is actually an annual event—will mark the Jubilee from May 12-15 with a special recreation of British royal history from Elizabeth I through to Elizabeth II, titled "Gallop Through History."
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
464K+
Followers
27K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy