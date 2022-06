CARSON CITY – The Nevada Commission on Off-Highway Vehicles is excited to announce that $750,000 in grant funding is now available for off-highway vehicle (OHV) projects throughout Nevada. The grants are open to all Nevada residents, community groups, and organizations interested in championing an OHV recreation project. The application and instructions are available online at ohv.nv.gov/grantprogram. Applications are due by July 15, 2022, and the Nevada Commission on Off- Highway Vehicles will award the grants in August 2022.

NEVADA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO