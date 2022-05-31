ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

BC-Merc Table

Herald & Review
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange Tue:. 40,000 lbs.; cents per...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald & Review

Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin started firm with aide and two who got city contract

Two years ago, Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin quietly co-founded a consulting firm with a top city aide, who’s also a lifelong friend, and two men from Virginia. The arrangement has raised several potential conflict of interest issues for Irvin: There’s a mayor going into business with a city employee who is so close to Irvin that the mayor calls him a stepbrother. There’s the employee skirting through a process requiring city approval for side jobs. And there’s the two Virginia men, who went on to get a $15,000 city contract without their ties to Irvin being disclosed.
AURORA, IL
Herald & Review

Trucker faces drug related charge after deadly Indiana crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A truck driver from New York faces a drug related charge after a six-vehicle crash on the Indiana Toll Road killed two people and injured five others, police said Thursday. Chasen Thompson, 26 of Hamlin, New York, was arrested for possession of marijuana after...
SOUTH BEND, IN
Herald & Review

Man dead after falling from Chicago’s Trump Tower

CHICAGO - A man has died after plunging from the 16th floor of the Trump Tower building Wednesday on the Near North Side. Paramedics were called to the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue at 11:46 a.m. for a male who had fallen, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy