WAYNE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say two people were taken to a hospital after a small plane made an emergency landing on a golf course in eastern Pennsylvania. Police in Chester County say the plane came down just before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. David’s Country Club in Tredyffrin Township. The male pilot and female passenger were able to get out of the plane with help from witnesses on the golf course and were taken to Paoli Memorial Hospital with “injuries of unknown severity." Police said the plane was on its way to Wings Field in Blue Bell from Fort Myers, Florida. Federal authorities are investigating.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO