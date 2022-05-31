Cabinet ministers fear Sajid Javid will ask for more funds for the NHS despite £12billion cash injection

NHS spending is still out of control despite a £12billion cash injection and Sajid Javid will ask for more money in the Autumn, Cabinet ministers fear.

The Sun can reveal growing tensions at the top of Government that the Health Secretary is yet to get a grip on the money-eating health service.

An insider said: 'It was made clear No10 hoped Javid would be in the delivery phase by the autumn rather than more words' Credit: Getty

April's National Insurance hike was meant to be conditional on the NHS reforming, but senior Tories say there is "no evidence" that promise has been met.

Cabinet colleagues were said to be “baffled” last week when Mr Javid used a long intervention around the top table to talk about housing issues rather than getting the NHS back on its feet after Covid.

Sources also claim Mr Johnson was irked at another recent Cabinet meeting where Javid talked at length about the economy - and is said to have even asked how his “day job” at Health was coming along.

Allies of Mr Javid - considered a leadership contender should BoJo fall - dispute this account and insist he’s turning the NHS around.

And they rejected claims Mr Javid’s aides had asked permission for their boss to give a long speech at October’s Conservative Party Conference to set out his political vision for healthcare.

But one insider said: “It was made clear No10 hoped Javid would be in the delivery phase by the autumn rather than more words.”

Last a source close to Mr Javid hit back: “In this country we have cabinet government so it would be very unusual if Sajid didn’t contribute to issues on the agenda - indeed it would be wrong to stay silent - particularly on issues he has dealt with as a Cabinet minister, including housing, boosting growth and fighting crime.

They added: “When it comes to the NHS, Sajid is focused on making sure every pound spent is providing value to the taxpayer. We will shortly be setting out our plans on NHS reform because as we have been clear, business as usual won’t cut it.”