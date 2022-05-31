ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

2 men accused of trying to shoplift, pepper spraying employee in Bethel Park

By Madeline Bartos
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ICfFk_0fwFvMus00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eATzP_0fwFvMus00
2 men accused of trying to shoplift, pepper spraying employee in Bethel Park 00:15

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) - Two men were arrested after Bethel Park police said they tried to shoplift then pepper sprayed a store employee.

Police said William Loughner and Witt Yost tried to leave a store with stolen merchandise earlier this month.

When an employee stopped them and asked for a receipt, police said Loughner pepper sprayed the worker before they both ran away.

Through their investigation, police said they were able to identify the pair. Warrants were issued for both of them, and police said they were recently arrested in Washington County.

Loughner was charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, simple assault, retail theft and possessing instruments of crime while Witt was charged with criminal conspiracy and retail theft.

Comments / 1

Related
wtae.com

Report of woman screaming leads police on hourslong search in North Park; man arrested

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A report of a woman screaming in North Park led to a man's arrest after an hourslong search. According to a criminal complaint, police were called to the tennis courts in North Park around 11:45 p.m. Thursday. A person at the North Park Administration building reported seeing a gold vehicle with the doors open. Police found a gold car with fogged windows and its passenger side door open.
WEXFORD, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State police investigating shots fired in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating shots fired in Fayette County.Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.The coroner has arrived at the scene. It is not clear if there are any injuries. Police said there is no threat to the public.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Retail#Violent Crime#Law Enforcement#Kdka
CBS Pittsburgh

One person arrested after hours long search in North Park related to suspected domestic incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken into custody and is facing charges after a suspected domestic incident overnight in North Park.Police say officers were called out around midnight when dispatchers received a report of a woman screaming at a car near the tennis courts.Investigators say they approached the car to try and speak with the driver, who wouldn't identify himself or answer any questions.That driver, who police identified as 31-year-old Austin Smyers, also had his shoes off with grass on his feet and a red mark on his hand. According to police, Smyers was acting as though he may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County

HOPWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) — State police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Fayette County.Police were called Friday to Hopwood around 3 p.m. A large police presence has formed on Atlas Road.Police said the victim was outside George R. Smalley Company when he was shot multiple times. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Law enforcement later found the suspect dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.The relationship between the victim and the suspect is not known at this time. A motive is also not clear at this time. Police said there is no threat to the public. Both the victim and the suspect have not been identified. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available. 
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man shot in leg while running into restaurant in South Side

PITTSBURGH — A male was shot in the leg with a stray bullet early Saturday morning in Pittsburgh's South Side. Police responded to shots fired around 4 a.m. at 17th Street just off of Carson Street. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, a man ran into the Cambodican Kitchen restaurant...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man broke into Bloomfield woman's home, attacked her

A Pittsburgh man is charged with burglary and assault after he broke into a Bloomfield woman’s home and tried to sexually assault her as she slept, according to police. The incident happened in mid-May, according to the criminal complaint against Patrick Yungwirth. He was initially charged with burglary, simple assault and strangulation. Those charges were withdrawn Thursday and new charges of simple assault, burglary and indecent assault were filed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

State police investigate after 6-year-old brings pocketknife to school

INDIANA, Pa. — State police said an investigation was triggered at an Indiana County elementary school after a 6-year-old student was found with a pocketknife. According to officials, a trooper was conducting a security check at East Pike Elementary School in White Township Thursday morning when the trooper was approached by a parent.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

UPMC Passavant nurse admits to stealing painkillers from patients

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - A nurse is being charged with stealing painkillers from patients. Crystal Miller of Aliquippa worked at UPMC Passavant in Cranberry Township.According to the Butler Eagle, coworkers found syringes and blood on the floor of a staff bathroom before finding Miller. They found Miller in a lethargic state and she nearly fell out of her chair. Police said she admitted to stealing the medication and covered it up by filling syringes with saline instead.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Family of man who died in Allegheny County Jail demands change

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The family of a man who died in the Allegheny County Jail is demanding change. Gerald Thomas died in March, but according to his family, he should not have been in jail because his charges were dropped.  Thomas' family spoke on the steps of the City-County building on Thursday. They said Judge Anthony Mariani is to blame for why their loved one is no longer here.  "I have lost more than anyone can ever repair or replace," Thomas' mother, Juana Saunders, said.  According to Thomas' family, Mariani put Thomas back in jail even after the charges were dropped....
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

At least one person taken to hospital as crews spend hours searching throughout North Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy