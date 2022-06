Nestor Cortes doesn’t bring the heat on the mound, and he has no desire to face it in the batter’s box. The Yankees starter was jokingly asked if he’s jealous of Angels sensation Shohei Ohtani, who gets to hit and pitch. Ohtani started opposite of Cortes in the first game of Tuesday’s double-header between New York and Los Angeles, in addition to DH’ing against him.

MLB ・ 14 HOURS AGO