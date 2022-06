Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL in 2022, but the former Pro Bowl running back is still signing with a team. Gore will sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, according to Cam Inman of Bay Area News Group. That will allow him to retire as a member of the organization, which is something that he recently said is important to him. The Niners are planning to have a ceremony with Gore on Thursday afternoon.

