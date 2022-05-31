So. Lehigh v. ES South District XI-5A softball semifinals, 05.31.22

HAMBURG, Pa. - District Championship title games on the move thanks to Mother Nature. Meaning, the Hamburg Hawks will have to wait one more day for their shot at history. Making their second straight appearance in the District III-4A softball title game, the Hawks would love to reverse their fortune from a season ago.
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Palisades knocking off the defending champs, Palmerton in the District XI-3A title game at Pate's Park on Wednesday night. The Pirates shutting out the Blue Bombers, 8-0. The Pirates jumped out to a 2-0 lead and continued to push that lead throughout the game. On the mound for the Pirates, Karlye Teman recorded 16 strikeouts. The freshman was lights out from the circle.
Southern Lehigh High School delivered an instructional video on how to win close softball games with a 2-0 triumph over East Stroudsburg South in the District 11 Class 5A semifinals Tuesday afternoon at Patriots Park in Allentown. The win vaults the second-seeded Spartans (16-5) into the championship game against fourth-seeded...
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - District XI-6A softball semifinals taking place on Tuesday night. Whitehall and Northampton setting up the title game later in the week. The Zephyrs taking down one of their rivals in the semifinals, Parkland, 9-7 to make it back to the District title game for the first time since 2009.
PIAA boys lacrosse tournament getting underway on Tuesday. Freedom and Central partaking in the events across the region. The Patriots coming up short against St. Joe's Prep, 11-9 to bring their season to a close. Freedom jumped out to a 7-0 lead through one half play, but the Hawks stormed back in the second half to control the game.
Central Bucks West had a football season to remember last fall. The Bucks finished second to North Penn in the tough SOL National Conference and advanced to the District One 6A quarterfinals. At the heart of that squad was an outstanding senior class. “It’s a very special group,” West football...
Bangor Area High School held its commencement ceremony Wednesday night at Bangor Memorial Park. Photographer Saed Hindash was there to capture moments of the students on their big day. Lehighvalleylive.com will send photographers to graduations throughout the Lehigh Valley and Warren County this season. Full coverage can be found at...
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From Christmas lights to a lawn mower and even bird cages, you can find it at the Great South Side Sale put on by Lehigh University this Saturday. "Literally if you can't find it at the Great South Sale, I don't think it exists," said Kim Carol-Smith, who came up with the idea for the sale.
A new area code will soon be in play in our area. Starting this fall, new phone numbers in the Lehigh Valley, Berks County, the Poconos and southeastern Pennsylvania will start with the area code 835, said the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission. That's because the supply of phone numbers with...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Thursday begins with a mix of clouds and sun. A disturbance rolls past from the west and triggers several clusters of strong and severe storms after 2 p.m.
There’s a Slight Risk for severe weather on Thursday for Philadelphia, areas along the I-95 corridor, all of Delaware and South Jersey. Damaging winds and large hail are once again the main threats. The chance of a tornado remains low.
The storms will exit the shore some time after 10 p.m.
Remember to always have a safety plan that includes a safe spot to shelter and a meeting place after the storms have passed.
Make sure children home alone in the afternoon know what to do.
Finally, download the CBS3 weather app to check the radar and be instantly alerted to severe storms in your area.
FLEMINGTON — A 15-year-old boy operating an electric skateboard was struck by a vehicle on Route 202 early Monday morning. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said the teen was hit around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection with Reaville Road, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Paul Approvato. The driver, of Bayonne, stayed at the crash scene, Approvato said.
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. Visit venue websites to learn about COVID-19 safety precautions in effect. Art/Museums. ONGOING. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different...
Wednesday afternoon marks the start of two days’ worth of potentially stormy weather across the Lehigh Valley, according to the National Weather Service forecast. For Wednesday, the weather service issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m. across portions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York that include Lehigh, Northampton, Monroe, Warren and Hunterdon counties.
Rick Henrick, of North Catasauqua, cut short a round of golf last Sept. 15 at Brookside Country Club in Macungie because he wasn’t feeling well. His heart stopped in the parking lot of the Macungie club when he suffered a type of heart attack so deadly it’s commonly referred to as a “widow-maker,” according to an account of the incident shared by Lehigh Valley Health Network.
QUAKERTOWN, Pa. - A popular quick-serve restaurant chain that specializes in Cajun-seasoned fried chicken will open its first Lehigh Valley area location – and just second in Pennsylvania, officials say. A restaurant building taking shape at 85 S. West End Blvd. (Route 309), Quakertown, will be a Bojangles, according...
More storms and potential flooding are set to hit parts of our area Thursday afternoon and evening. A First Alert is in effect until 9 p.m. Thursday for our area due to strong to severe storms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is also in effect for the entire area until 9...
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - Kunai and Falguni “Pinky” Patel might seem to be going against conventional wisdom, choosing a downtown location for their new Shenandoah Pharmacy, which also is family-run rather than a chain. But government and business officials are glad they are, and told them so during a...
Emergency personnel from Pennsylvania and New Jersey responded Monday evening to reports of a person struggling in the Delaware River near the free bridge, authorities said. Boats from the Phillipsburg and Easton fire departments and Pennsylvania Water Rescue searched the area, but they didn’t find anything, fire chiefs from Easton and Phillipsburg and a police captain from Easton told lehighvalleylive.com.
A UPS tractor-trailer veered off the roadway and slammed into a tree in the Lehigh Valley area, authorities said. The Lower Mt. Bethel Sandt’s Eddy Fire Company responded with several volunteers to the 5200 block of Berry Hollow Road in Bangor around 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, the department said.
