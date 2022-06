As Follow-up to 2023 Budget Announcement, State will Partner with Private Funders and Municipal Governments to Invest in Economically Distressed Locations in Each City. Governor Kathy Hochul today released details for the Regional Revitalization Partnership, a multi-year collaborative initiative between New York State's Empire State Development, local municipalities and private philanthropic partners. Components of the RRP, which will target economically distressed city neighborhoods in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Rochester, were initially announced on April 25, 2022 by Governor Hochul as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 New York State budget. A summary of the RRP's strategies, implementation approach, projects, programs and targeted geographic areas is available here.

