ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

RISD Craft Fair — Benefit Street Saturday

By Beth Comery
providencedailydose.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe annual RISD Craft Fair will be taking over two blocks of Benefit Street, between Waterman and Hopkins, this Saturday. Look for ceramics, furniture, fine art (2D and 3D), glass, apparel, jewelry, textiles, stationery, and paper goods. Seen here...

providencedailydose.com

Comments / 0

Related
rimonthly.com

Enjoy Wine in the Sunshine at Garden City Sips this June

There’s a lot of conversation surrounding wine and its perfect pairing: Is it chardonnay and salmon? Cabernet and filet mignon? Rosé and feta? We, however, are of the opinion that there’s really no better match than wine and sunshine. Lucky for us, we can get it this coming month in the form of another wonderful union: grand garden parties at Garden City Center in Cranston.
NEWPORT, RI
rimonthly.com

5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Newport Beer Festival Returns to Fort Adams

The tenth-annual Newport Beer Festival, sponsored by Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. and Pour Judgement Bar & Grill, returned to the Ocean State, offering beer lovers local and regional brew tastes at Fort Adams State Park in Newport on April 30. Representatives from more than 30 local craft breweries poured for guests at tasting stations throughout the park. Guests also enjoyed food from Pour Judgement Bar & Grill, Lumpia Bros. and Newport Chowder Company and shopping from local vendors. Proceeds benefited the Rhode Island Brewers Guild, whose mission is to support and promote craft breweries in the state.
NEWPORT, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Serving Up: The Apertail at The Tree House Tavern & Bistro

Family-owned-and-operated for 43 years, The Tree House Tavern & Bistro continues to serve hearty, home-style inspired American cuisine in a unique setting. The gastropub is located in a converted 1860s farmhouse, offering plenty of outdoor seating on its charming grounds, which features sunny and shaded patios, several gazebos decorated with string lights and firepits scattered throughout, anchored by the namesake, decorative treehouse which guests gaze upon when entering the property. A new summer menu featuring a raw bar, mussels, crab cakes and lobster ravioli elevates the iconic tavern offerings paired with playfully inviting décor. An ever-changing dessert menu, prepared by the venue’s in-house pastry chef, is a perfect ending to any visit. Beverage selections include a handpicked selection of local craft beer and microbrews, wines and seasonal craft cocktails. Created by Manager and Owner Mike Gerard, the Apertail cocktail is a mainstay on the restaurant’s menu.
WARWICK, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Providence, RI
providencedailydose.com

Parking Lot Mega Show — Scürvy Dög Saturday

The good folks over at the Scürvy Dög are throwing another free, all-day parking lot bash with “a ton of bands, awesomeness, and a pinch of love.” Not to mention the great views of the Olneyville Expressway construction. The day starts off with Craig Wreck at 2pm with Atlantic Thrills capping off the night. The event page has a schedule which, in the past, they have kept to surprisingly well.
PROVIDENCE, RI
thebeveragejournal.com

Weekapaug Inn Hosts Champagne Pairing Event

Westerly’s Weekapaug Inn, in collaboration with Ocean House Management, hosted a Champagne and oyster pairing event featuring sparkling selections from Taittinger Champagne and Domaine Pascal Jolivet on April 23. Members of the venue’s culinary and wine teams, along with Teddy Beahm, Naturalist and Director of Recreation, led the tasting and educational event where guests learned about the featured oysters and how to prepare them at home, along with pairing suggestions. Featured beverage selections included Domaine Pascal Jolivet Sancerre and Taittinger Brut La Francaise Champagne.
WESTERLY, RI
WPRI

Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!

The Food Bank is thrilled to announce the return of Truck Stop: A Festival of Street Eats!. 2022 is a special year for the Food Bank, as they commemorate their 40th anniversary of serving Rhode Islanders in need of food assistance. The Food Bank is celebrating the first in-person event...
ABC6.com

Rental Relief program comes to a close in RI

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Imagine a knock on the door of a home you’ve lived in for years – paying rent every month for three years to a person you thought was your landlord – only to learn it was all a scam. “He took it,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Risd#Risd Craft Fair#Bfa Printmaking#People S Choice
Valley Breeze

Central Falls teen a winner in statewide college scholarship competition

CENTRAL FALLS — The Rhode Island Foundation is sending a Central Falls teen off to college with a scholarship honoring Roger Williams, the state’s founding father. Tania Guerrero won the four-year, renewable scholarship through the Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.
FUN 107

New Bedford Portuguese Restaurant Has a Mural With a Story

We walk into many New Bedford restaurants and see lots of pictures on the walls, but last weekend I got to hear the story behind a mural hanging in an area favorite. You may have heard me broadcasting from Alianca Restaurant in New Bedford over the weekend. Yes, I stuffed my face and got to mingle with some of the locals. One local, in particular, had my eye as he made his love for the restaurant known.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
ABC6.com

Temporary Broadway ramp to open in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Drivers will notice more changes as part of the 6/10 interchange project in Rhode Island on Wednesday. The Department of Transportation said that a new Broadway ramp opened Tuesday afternoon. The new ramp will provide direct access to Olneyville Square. The current ramp from Westminster...
PROVIDENCE, RI
westobserver.com

Developing the Superman building will spark a renaissance in downtown Providence

Several weeks ago, I stood with my colleagues in government as plans were announced to redevelop Providence’s iconic Superman building (111 Westminster St.). I called the $220 million project an excellent example of a public-private partnership that will truly benefit the people of our capital city, our state, and all who come to visit. This iconic but sadly dormant and dark building will become fully functional and revitalize downtown with 285 residential apartments, 57 of which will be affordable units, occupied by hundreds of residents who will undoubtedly eat, drink, and shop locally.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Valley Breeze

Pawtucket names Shea instructor as 2022 teacher of the year

PAWTUCKET — After 19 years in education, Pawtucket’s 2022 Teacher of the Year said she is honored to be recognized among her team of teachers and leaders who “are all in it together.”. Students and faculty surprised Sherrie Belanger with the district Teacher of the Year award...
PAWTUCKET, RI
eastgreenwichnews.com

Town, Residents Discuss Waterfront & Summer

This time of year, the area transforms from peaceful to popular. Summer may be the season most of us long for, but it has come with downsides for some residents who live near the water in East Greenwich. That’s because their perfect Eden for eight months of the year becomes something different during the warm weather months – a destination for people from around the state to eat, drink and be merry.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
fallriverreporter.com

List of activities and events taking place in June and July at Heritage State Park

Here is the schedule of events expected to take place at Heritage State Park in June and July, according to Massachusetts DCR. All programs are free and open to the public, unless specifically stated. The Visitor Center is located at 200 Davol Street in the Captain Thomas J. Hudner, Jr. Memori al Building. Free parking is available in the DCR Lot at 5 Water Street in Fall River. An adult must accompany children. Reasonable accommodations are available upon request. For more information call (508) 675-5759 x 0. Please follow all current COVID guidelines. Visit Mass.gov/COVID.

Comments / 0

Community Policy