More than nine in 10 (93%) 11 to 18-year-olds are aware of the cost-of-living crisis, a survey has found.Around three-fifths (61%) in this age group worry about their parents or guardians not having enough money for them to do what they want or have what they need, according to the research from Yorkshire Building Society.More than three-quarters (77%) of the 1,000 11 to 18-year-olds surveyed across the UK said their parents or guardians have talked about the need to cut back to save money.Within this group more than a quarter (27%) of households are cutting back on essentials such as...

KIDS ・ 3 DAYS AGO