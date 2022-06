Joined by his family and friends, Rome City Schools Superintendent Louis Byars was recognized for his contribution to the system during a luncheon hosted by the school system. Administrators and educators welcomed the community to the RCS College and Career Academy for refreshments and the chance to wish Byars well as he retires. While at the helm, Rome City Schools’ leader saw the construction of new Anna K. Davie and Main Elementary Schools, the building of the system’s College and Career Academy, and a 2021 Cognia accreditation score of 381.61 out of 400 points earning the system the title of District of Distinction. This score was given in recognition of the system’s efforts starting in 2016 to the current programming offered by Rome City Schools.

ROME, GA ・ 18 HOURS AGO