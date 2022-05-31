Traffic patterns change Wednesday at Indian Creek campus

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A welcome sign this week at the Fort Steuben Mall as work is underway on the mall's parking lot. "Right now, we have paving services out there in the parking lot,” Operations Manager Trey Jeter said. “They're doing a lot of patching and getting some of those big holes filled in after a lot of years."
PARKERSBURG — Interstate 79, north and south, across the Big Sandy Bridges at milepost 29.41 will be subject to single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7, for a bridge inspection. Flaggers personnel will be on W.Va. 29 to maintain two-way traffic....
BROOKE AND OHIO COUNTIES, W.Va. (WTRF) – One is a bridge Wheeling natives are used to crossing almost every day. The other is about to become reality after decades of discussion. Both the work on the Fort Henry Bridge and the grand opening of the Wellsburg bridge are scheduled for completion by the end of […]
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of I-470 west will be closed near the Veterans Memorial Bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Inspection crews will be performing bridge maintenance to the West Virginia approach. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County General Health District is participating in Ohio Bike helmet safety awareness month. The initiative is part of a statewide campaign. “Every month of May, the Ohio Academy of Pediatrics issues bicycle helmets to local health departments and other agencies throughout the state...
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Several streets on Pleasant Heights in Steubenville are being repaved starting Wednesday. That means residents will not be allowed to park on the streets. The city will post no parking areas and vehicles left on the streets will be towed at the owner's expense. The streets...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — A bunny who was found in a bin alongside of a road is now safe at an Ohio animal shelter. The bunny, who shelter staff members are calling Nivens, is currently at the Jefferson County Humane Society. The shelter believes Nivens is about two years...
WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Northern Community College is creating a program for certified nursing assistants just as the need for CNAs is crucial right now. Wheeling, Weirton and New Martinsville campuses can expect to see a 5-week CNA program throughout the summer, an opportunity for a needed position in the health care field.
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A structure fire broke out early Thursday morning on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Officials say two were injured and transported from the scene to Pittsburgh hospital and two other persons are still unaccounted for. The Brooke County Sheriffs Department, Franklin VFD, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the […]
BELMONT, Ohio — The village of Belmont could be one step closer to building a new fire station. The current fire station is operating out of a building that is more than 125 years old and has run out of space for modern equipment. U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson visited...
WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Two men died in a house fire in Brooke County Thursday morning. The blaze occurred at a house on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Authorities said the men weren’t able to make their way out of the burning home. Their remains were recovered about six hours after the fire started.
WELLSBURG, WV (AP) — A fire at a home in northern West Virginia left two people dead and two others injured Thursday, authorities said. The fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. in Wellsburg, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh, news outlets reported. The home was fully engulfed...
WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2022 Wheeling Chili Cookoff is happening Saturday at Heritage Port. It’s where chili chefs from all over the country are joined in the Friendly City to let everyone taste test their creations. They will be awarded for their chilis, and then advance to a...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Their mother was killed along I-70, and the two tiny fawns were found, still clinging to her body. An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper took the call Saturday, and located them. He called wildlife expert Tom DeVaul, who is a deputy with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. DeVaul says they were […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV — The city of Follansbee will have to appoint a new city manager shortly. After a year and a half of service, City Manager Jack McInstosh has decided to resign. "A lot of stress, health, family," McIntosh said. "I think this decision is what's best for...
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
The Ohio Legislature has approved the capital budget, and as long as it gets the governor's signature, local projects will be getting a financial boost. The list includes at least one new initiative that comes as a surprise. That new project is in Wintersville. The mayor has a vision for...
