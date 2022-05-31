ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wintersville, OH

Traffic patterns change Wednesday at Indian Creek campus

By WTOV Staff
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWINTERSVILLE, Ohio — With the end of the school year, changes in traffic patterns have begun on the Indian Creek...

wtov9.com

WTOV 9

Fort Steuben Mall parking lot getting fresh look

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — A welcome sign this week at the Fort Steuben Mall as work is underway on the mall's parking lot. "Right now, we have paving services out there in the parking lot,” Operations Manager Trey Jeter said. “They're doing a lot of patching and getting some of those big holes filled in after a lot of years."
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Bridge lanes to close for inspection

PARKERSBURG — Interstate 79, north and south, across the Big Sandy Bridges at milepost 29.41 will be subject to single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, June 6 and 7, for a bridge inspection. Flaggers personnel will be on W.Va. 29 to maintain two-way traffic....
PARKERSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Portion of I-470 near bridge to be closed Friday

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A portion of I-470 west will be closed near the Veterans Memorial Bridge from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Inspection crews will be performing bridge maintenance to the West Virginia approach. Drivers should slow down and expect delays.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Bicycle helmets available to Jefferson County parents

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — The Jefferson County General Health District is participating in Ohio Bike helmet safety awareness month. The initiative is part of a statewide campaign. “Every month of May, the Ohio Academy of Pediatrics issues bicycle helmets to local health departments and other agencies throughout the state...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTOV 9

Steubenville paving project begins Wednesday

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Several streets on Pleasant Heights in Steubenville are being repaved starting Wednesday. That means residents will not be allowed to park on the streets. The city will post no parking areas and vehicles left on the streets will be towed at the owner's expense. The streets...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTOV 9

Amid CNA crunch, West Virginia Northern CC offering accelerated program

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia Northern Community College is creating a program for certified nursing assistants just as the need for CNAs is crucial right now. Wheeling, Weirton and New Martinsville campuses can expect to see a 5-week CNA program throughout the summer, an opportunity for a needed position in the health care field.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Crews battle early morning fire in Wellsburg, 2 injuries reported

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A structure fire broke out early Thursday morning on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Officials say two were injured and transported from the scene to Pittsburgh hospital and two other persons are still unaccounted for. The Brooke County Sheriffs Department, Franklin VFD, and West Virginia State Fire Marshal were on the […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Johnson touts importance of new Belmont fire station during visit

BELMONT, Ohio — The village of Belmont could be one step closer to building a new fire station. The current fire station is operating out of a building that is more than 125 years old and has run out of space for modern equipment. U.S. Congressman Bill Johnson visited...
BELMONT, OH
Metro News

Brooke County fire claims 2 lives

WELLSBURG, W.Va. — Two men died in a house fire in Brooke County Thursday morning. The blaze occurred at a house on Northview Road in Wellsburg. Authorities said the men weren’t able to make their way out of the burning home. Their remains were recovered about six hours after the fire started.
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
Lootpress

2 dead, 2 injured in house fire in northern West Virginia

WELLSBURG, WV (AP) — A fire at a home in northern West Virginia left two people dead and two others injured Thursday, authorities said. The fire was reported at 3:30 a.m. in Wellsburg, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh, news outlets reported. The home was fully engulfed...
WELLSBURG, WV
WTOV 9

Wheeling Chili Cookoff set for Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. — The 2022 Wheeling Chili Cookoff is happening Saturday at Heritage Port. It’s where chili chefs from all over the country are joined in the Friendly City to let everyone taste test their creations. They will be awarded for their chilis, and then advance to a...
WHEELING, WV
Lootpress

Weekend tire collection events set in West Virginia in June

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Four weekend tire collection events are being held around West Virginia in June. The Department of Environmental Protection said two events will be held June 4 at Lincoln County High School in Hamlin and at Leslie Equipment in the Webster County community of Cowen. There are other collections June 11 at the Kenton Meadows Warehouse in the Braxton County community of Gassaway and on June 18 at Erickson Field in Parkersburg.
WEBSTER COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Plethora of local projects benefitting from Ohio House Bill

The Ohio Legislature has approved the capital budget, and as long as it gets the governor's signature, local projects will be getting a financial boost. The list includes at least one new initiative that comes as a surprise. That new project is in Wintersville. The mayor has a vision for...
OHIO STATE
Farm and Dairy

Schramm Dairy Farm, tractors, generators, equipment, vehicles, and misc.

Directions: I-77 Marietta Exit 1, Follow Rt. 7 for 1.6 miles to left on Rt 9, Continue for 2 miles to right onto Sandhill Rd., Keep left, property will be on the left. Tractors: JD 1020, (2) JD 4010, JD 4440, JD 2550, JD 4430, JD 4430 w/ Cab, JD 7800 w/ Cab 4×4, Generators: Cummins Diesel Generator, Winco 6cy Ford Generator, Equipment: Bobcat 325 Mini Excavator w/ auger attachment, Bobcat 773 Skidsteer, Bobcat S300 Skidsteer, JD 430 Round Baler, Kuhn Tedder, JD Batwing Brush Hog, JD Brush Hog, AG-Bag 6000 Inline Bagger, Kuhn Knight Spreader, JD 3970 Pull Behind Chopper, 4 Row Narrow, New Idea 5209 Disc Mower, Hough Pay Loader, GEHL 1540 Blower, John Deere Disc, Haybuster Drill, Square Bale Wagon, 4 Silage Wagons, 100 Straw, Several Front End Buckets, Front End Spears, Front End Forks, Front End Broom, Front End Manure Scrapers, Plows, 2 Gravity Grain Wagons, Pull Behind Sprayer, Reel Master 6500D, Vehicles/SXS: 2000 Chevrolet 4×4 2500 w/ 350 Gas blown engine, Ford w/ Grain Box Bed, International Flat Bed, (2) International w/ Grain Box, Ford Dump Truck, JD 855D SxS, Tractor Parts: JD 4010 Tricycle Front End, Cummins Motor Parts From Ford L9000, Several Rear JD Tractor Tires, Misc: 100 4×5 Net Wrapped Straw Bales, Wood Burner With Plumbing and Acoil, 30’x5” Aluminum Irrigation Pipe With Clamps, 3 Grain Bins, JD Tractor Weights, 12 Calf Hutches, 2 Plastic Foot Baths,
MARIETTA, OH

