Industrial broker Greg Stumm jumps from Newmark to Bridge

Standard Media Index, a tracker of media spending that has gained marketplace traction in recent years, has a new controlling backer. GTCR, a private equity firm, has made a strategic investment in SMI through Dreamscape, Inc., a partnership with technology executives Scott Knoll, David Hahn and Michael Iantosca, Knoll was named CEO of Standard Media Index, effective immediately. James Fennessy, the founder, will step away from his role leading SMI and will become a member of the board of directors of Dreamscape and serve as a consultant to the business. Financial terms were not disclosed.
Comments / 0