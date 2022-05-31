ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Portland Homes that Went for Waaaaay Over Asking Price

Cover picture for the articleIt’s no secret that Portland’s housing market is overheated, with limited supply driving up prices. But so far, the era of widespread intentional underpricing, which is particularly prevalent in the pricey Bay Area, hasn’t seemed to catch on broadly here, local realtors say. Underpricing is when...

The Portland Mercury

Portland's Newest Anti-Homeless Structures? Bike Racks.

Portland property owners have been growing increasingly creative when it comes to blocking homeless campers from resting on the sidewalks adjacent to their properties. From giant concrete planters to piles of boulders to turning galvanized livestock troughs into sidewalk gardens. But, just when you think the city's passive NIMBYs have run out of ideas—allow me to introduce perhaps the most Portland form of "hostile architecture": bike racks.
The Oregonian

Downtown Portland Rite Aid to shut down permanently

The Rite Aid drug store in downtown Portland is closing down permanently on June 6 as part of a cost-cutting move. On Wednesday, many of the shelves at the Southwest Alder Street location were looking bare and “clearance” signs were posted throughout the store. “A decision to close...
pdxmonthly.com

The Realm Refillery, a ‘Package-Free’ Grocery Store, Opens in NE Portland

Are you tired of buying 50-pound bags of rice or shrink-wrapped packages of five zucchini? Enter the Realm Refillery, which claims to be Portland’s first package-free grocery store, opened May 20 at 2310 NE Broadway. “We want to set ourselves aside by always offering local products and local agriculture...
pdxmonthly.com

A Comprehensive Guide to Portland’s Best LGBTQ+ Nightlife

IF YOU’VE BEEN taking it slow in recent months/years, you might have reserved a big blowout for Pride 2022; if you haven’t been taking it slow, you might have reserved one anyway. Or maybe you’re looking to build out your list of chill, everyday queer spots, where you can kick back with some drag bingo and a stiff gin and tonic: we all have different needs. Lucky for you, we went to the city’s surviving, thriving LGBTQ+ bars and clubs ahead of Pride (plus some popular queer-centric events at not-strictly-queer spots) to check up on their vibes, hours, and programming. Behold our exhaustive (and exhausting) list.
Channel 6000

Fleet Week brings potential for traffic trouble to Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just as Fleet Week is a big part of the Rose Festival each year in the Rose City, so are the traffic problems that can come along with those ships being on the river. Thursday morning, Rose Festival officials released their latest schedule of the...
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: In Waldport, A Vintage, Hand-Built A-Frame Cabin for $349,900

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s super-competitive real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a family's beloved A-frame coastal cabin hits the market. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
pdxmonthly.com

Is Clackamas County the Florida of Oregon?

An analogy, for your consideration: Clackamas County is to Oregon as Florida is to the rest of the United States. The county is currently in the final throes of a ballot-counting disaster that is ripe for dissection by conspiracy theorists on all sides (Vote by mail is corrupt and needs to be replaced! No, the county clerk is a Trump acolyte who is actively trying to undermine faith in the system! Commence panic!), recalling the dimpled ballots, hanging chads, and drawn-out vote count and recount of Florida, 2000.
opb.org

Portland lost $1.4M, but city leaders aren’t saying how

A city could do a lot with $1.4 million. In Portland, that amount of money could help families at risk of losing their home stave off eviction for one more week. It could pay for another two dozen or so unarmed park rangers, intended to curb spiking gun violence. It could double the money going to outreach at the city’s worst off homeless camps.
pdxmonthly.com

What to Do in Oregon in June

Between the Rose Festival, a packed calendar of LGBTQ+ events for Portland Pride, and Portland Beer Week (but isn't that every week?), there's plenty to hold our interest close to home this month. But from crab derbies to maximum "Goonies never say die" vibes, the rest of the state is calling to us, too.
pdxmonthly.com

Columbia River Swim Spots and Beaches Under 90 Minutes from Portland

The Pacific is cold, the Sandy River is mobbed, Portland pools have long lines, and your secret mountain swimming hole is either not so secret anymore or still inaccessible after recent years' fires. The giant Columbia River is here for you, even though I-84 and train tracks can complicate access, and industrial neighbors, container ships, and barges aren't always the backdrop you're looking for. But you can find water lapping on sand or stones at many spots along the river's run, from where it meets the Pacific through the Columbia River Gorge and farther inland (upriver shoutouts to the protected cove at Earl Snell Memorial Park in Arlington and Sacajawea State Park in Washington's Tri-Cities). Here are some spots within an hour and a half of Portland, organized by river mile. (River mile 0 is where the Columbia meets the Pacific Ocean at Cape Disappointment; the Willamette joins up near river mile 101.)
Herald and News

Oregon men, one from Klamath Falls, sue Google, YouTube

Two Oregon men — including one from Klamath Falls — have filed a class action lawsuit against Google and YouTube over automatic renewal fees. Victor Walkingeagle, of Portland, and Nathan Briggs, of Klamath Falls, filed the suit in federal court in Portland on May 25. They are represented by Stanton Gallegos, an attorney with the Oregon-based law firm Markowitz Herbold PC, according to court documents.
pdxmonthly.com

The 12 Best Breakfasts in Portland

The city’s culinary creativity extends to morning hours, too. An omelet gets swirled in a tornado-like shape over Spam fried rice; a fried egg sandwich is spiced up with local Aardvark sauce; and a Vietnamese noodle soup, obscure in most of its home country, charms with its chewy noodles and crisp crackers.
Portland Business Journal

Five Things for Tuesday, including Old Town trouble and ex-Blazer's new gig

Good morning. Here are Five Thing for a Monday-feeling Tuesday. The organizers of Portland's TEDx had some explaining and apologizing to do over the weekend when their surprise guest in Friday's lineup of speakers met with a backlash. Independent candidate for Oregon governor Betsy Johnson took to the stage for a conversation, running afoul of both IRS regulations for nonprofits like TEDx, according to the the Oregonian, and members of the audience who were no fans of Johnson's record on gun laws while she was a state senator.
The Oregonian

Northeast Portland tenants sue landlord over ‘uninhabitable’ conditions at affordable housing complex

Residents of a Northeast Portland affordable housing complex say they’re fed up with inhospitable living conditions — and they want their rent back. Tenants at the Allen Fremont Plaza, 221 N.E. Fremont St., gathered in the courtyard of the three-story complex Wednesday, describing problems ranging from mold and vermin to homeless strangers camping in the building’s indoor common areas.
