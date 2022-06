LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a barricade situation Thursday morning in the south valley. According to police, the department received a report of gunfire at a residence in the 9600 block of Crystal Ridge Road, near Silverado Ranch and Pollock, at about 4:41 a.m. Police say that arriving officers learned a male suspect was alone inside the residence and continuing to intermittently discharge a firearm.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO