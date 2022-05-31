ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Best ever? Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo among softball's greats

By CLIFF BRUNT
SFGate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jocelyn Alo brought the energy level to a fever pitch on a muggy Friday afternoon at Oklahoma’s Marita Hynes Field. The Sooners were gaining momentum in Game 1 of their super regional last week, having just taken a 3-0 lead over Central Florida in the second inning....

www.sfgate.com

