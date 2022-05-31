ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Trading Post Monday, 5/31/22

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOR SALE: $30 mountain cur/husky puppies, 1 female,...

WCIA

Gordyville USA in Gifford is now for sale

GIFFORD, Ill. (WCIA) — Gordyville USA in Gifford is now up for sale with an offering price of $4 million. The complex is located on Route 136, just seven miles from I-57, and eleven miles from I-74. Gordyville USA was built in 1988. It was founded by auctioneer Gordon Hannagan and his wife, Jan. The […]
GIFFORD, IL
WCIA

Historic railroad caboose arrives in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s a project that was months in the making, and it officially crossed the finish line on Thursday. An antique train caboose arrived in Pana as a nod to the town’s history as a hub of train travel. So far, organizers have covered the expenses of hauling the caboose to Pana, […]
PANA, IL
Effingham Radio

Land of Lincoln Honor Flights Returns After 30 Month Delay

Springfield, IL-(Effingham Radio)- After a 30-month delay due to COVID restrictions, Land of Lincoln Honor Flight (LLHF) is announcing the first 2022 flight on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Ninety-two (92) Veterans will be on board this LLHF Mission #60 from Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport to Washington, DC – 1 World...
LINCOLN, IL
WCIA

Ameren raises prices but it may not affect you, here’s why

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Energy supply prices are rising. That will soon mean higher power bills for a lot of people. A previous report says Ameren raised its prices. They blame global market issues, the war in Ukraine, post-pandemic demand and higher gas prices for the increase. You can expect your next Ameren bill to be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Destination Illinois: The Covered Bridges of Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — To make sure grain, corn, and other goods got to where they needed to go, bridges were needed to make that happen. Some of those bridges were covered bridges that still stand to this day. Destination Illinois’ Jack Gerfen takes us on a tour to four bridges in Central Illinois. What […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Airport Fun Day returns to Decatur Airport

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will again host Airport Fun Day. On June 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with airplanes. Airport Director Tim Wright said the annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic, so they are excited to welcome everyone back.
DECATUR, IL
WTHI

Fire damages former business

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Fire damaged a former local business. It happened at 3:30 Thursday morning at the Hair with Flair Barber and Beauty Salon. That's located at 2201 8th Avenue on Terre Haute's north side. According to the salon's Facebook page the business is no longer open. No...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WCIA

80-year-old says ‘no money could buy’ her Danville home

City’s Garfield Park expansion plans include acquiring roughly a dozen properties DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — It began as a project to renovate and reopen the only public pool in Danville. A year later, the roughly $3 to $4 million improvements ballooned into a $12 million remake of Garfield Park which includes the acquisition of more […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Sangamon Mass Transit ending mid-day service to 3 communities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Sangamon Mass Transit District said it will soon end mid-day service to Chatham, Riverton and Sherman. Service will end starting June 6, SMTD leaders announced. There will still be morning and late afternoon service offered. There has been no mid-day service offered on the Rochester route.
RIVERTON, IL
Effingham Radio

Lake Land College Medical Assistant Graduates Honored At Pinning Ceremony

Mattoon, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Lake Land College honored the medical assistant bridge program graduates at an annual pinning ceremony. The award for Overall Most Improved Student was awarded to Sarah Howell. The following graduates received pins at the ceremony:. Graduate Hometown. Ismelda Aguilar Arcola. Ramona Arthur Mattoon. Amy Bierman Atwood. Charlee...
MATTOON, IL
5 On Your Side

Protestors to gather after Ameren Illinois raises rates

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Ameren Illinois customers will be seeing an increase in their utility bills this month, and it's not just because you'll have that A/C running with the high temperatures. Ameren Illinois announced, starting in June, customers will see their power bill getting higher. The company said because...
WCIA

Bradley Avenue closing for two-month project

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Bradley Avenue in Champaign will be closing for two months next week as part of the City of Champaign’s Bradley Avenue Improvements Project. Bradley will close between Staley Road and Bluegrass Lane in order to allow construction crews to begin reconstruction of the road surface. Through traffic will […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

More License Plate Readers To Be Installed On Illinois Highways

More license plate reader cameras are coming to highways around Springfield and across Illinois, under legislation signed Friday by Governor JB Pritzker. Those cameras are becoming a more widely-used tool for law enforcement, helping police quickly identify and locate vehicles suspected of being involved in shootings and other crimes. One bill signed by Pritzker expands the number of license plate reader cameras along highways in 22 counties, including Sangamon, Morgan, and Macon. The state has allocated $20 million to pay for the new technology.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Thursday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 30 year old Veno D. Harris of Effingham for a Champaign County FTA warrant for non-support of a child. Veno posted $250 and was released. Effingham Police arrested 43 year old Jerry D. Guthrie of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/prior contact, a Clay County FTA warrant for driving with a revoked license, and a Coles County FTA warrant for probation proof of progress. Jerry was taken to the Effingham County jail.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Effingham Radio

Friday Police Blotter

Effingham Police arrested 30 year old James T. Davis of Effingham for criminal trespass to property. James was taken to the Effingham county jail. Effingham Police arrested 38 year old Katie J. Sebring of Flora for a Clay County FTA warrant for operating an uninsured vehicle. Katie posted $225 and was released.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Effingham Radio

Donald “Don” C. Deters, 85

Donald “Don” C. Deters, 85 of Lillyville, passed away Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lillyville, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church with a 7:00 p.m. parish prayer service. Memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Lillyville Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bauerfh.com.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Statue stolen from Lake Sara Beach Playground

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Captain Statue at Lake Sara Beach Playground was stolen on Monday night. The heavy bench that the Captain was chained to and a stack of cannon balls were also stolen. According to the committee leader of Lake Sara Forever Tom Ryan, Lake Sara Beach used to be a popular recreational […]
EFFINGHAM, IL

