Trading Post Monday, 5/31/22

Donald “Don” C. Deters, 85 of Lillyville, passed away Wednesday evening, June 1, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital, Springfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lillyville, with burial in the church cemetery with military rites. Visitation will be held Monday evening from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the church with a 7:00 p.m. parish prayer service. Memorial donations may be made to the Sacred Heart Church Lillyville Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.bauerfh.com.
