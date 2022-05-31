Trading Post Monday, 5/31/22

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Airport will again host Airport Fun Day. On June 4 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., kids will get the opportunity to get up close and personal with airplanes. Airport Director Tim Wright said the annual event has been canceled for the past two years because of the pandemic, so they are excited to welcome everyone back.

DECATUR, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO