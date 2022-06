(ABC 6 News) - While the most intense storms occurred farther north and west of us, that doesn't mean we weren't completely immune from the severe weather Monday night. In southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa, we avoided seeing tornadoes. We did, however, see damaging winds. Wind gusts were recorded between 60 and 70 miles per hour. Rockford, Iowa saw the highest wind speed recorded at 72 miles per hour. Those gusts took out power lines and trees in several communities including Charles City and Rudd. Iowa (the latter of which is still rebuilding after severe storms and being hit by an EF-1 tornado in December) and Chatfield and Preston, Minnesota.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO