(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin all milk price for April has set a new all-time record of $27.10 per hundredweight, according to the Wisconsin Ag Connection. According to the latest USDA Agricultural Prices report, that was $1.80 above last month's price and $8.20 more than last April. The previous all milk price record for the state was set in September 2014 when it reached $26.60.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO