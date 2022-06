Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted for the murder of George Floyd, has been named in two new civil lawsuits alleging excessive force. Per a report from Reuters, the two lawsuits were filed against Chauvin and others on behalf of John Pope and Zoya Code, who point to separate incidents from 2017 as showing the use of “many of the same tactics” at the center of Floyd’s murder. Also named in the newly announced suits are seven other Minneapolis Police Department officers, as well as the City of Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO