Jefferson County, KY

Veterans volunteer to protect schools, increase security

Wave 3
 2 days ago

Planned 'SafeKY' app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place. In Jefferson County, one state-level lawmaker isn't waiting around for the federal government.

Wave 3

Growing number of Kentucky students heading to trade schools

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Tens of thousands of Kentucky high school students graduated this school year. Many will go on to colleges and universities, but a growing number are heading to trade schools instead. WKYT looks at the growing popularity of trades, through the lens of Clark County’s Area...
CLARK COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Jefferson County selected for KDE Summer Boost Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thirty school districts have been selected to participate in this year’s Summer Boost: Reading and Mathematics Program, and Jefferson County is one of them. The program is a partnership between the Kentucky Department of Education, the Summer Food Service Program and the Children’s Reading Foundation....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Bellarmine joins Norton Healthcare to increase tuition assistance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bellarmine University has joined Norton Healthcare to increase tuition assistance for students wanting degrees in healthcare. This partnership was announced Thursday. Bellarmine students can receive up to $40,000 in tuition assistance through the Norton Healthcare Scholars Program. The scholarship program is for any eligible bachelor’s or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Local nonprofit Dream With Wings in need of workers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A company that helps people with disabilities is in need of workers. Dream With Wings is a nonprofit that empowers those with autism and development disabilities. The nonprofit is looking for workers to teach their clients skills, help them achieve their goals and work alongside them.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: High childhood obesity rates caused by equity gaps

Planned 'SafeKY' app would offer mental health support, threat reporting all in one place. In Jefferson County, one state-level lawmaker isn't waiting around for the federal government. Health officials don't want people to forget about COVID this summer.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Southern Indiana Starbucks workers voice reasons on fight to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As more coffee chains fight to form unions across the country, a Starbucks in Southern Indiana could become the first to join that list. Workers with the Starbucks on Veterans Parkway in Clarksville are organizing with the Workers United labor union. Barista Shelby Endris said she’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Lexington updates COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 390 new COVID-19 cases on June 1, 2022. The health department says the average number of new daily cases over a seven-day period is 117. Since the pandemic hit Lexington, the city has recorded 98,101 coronavirus cases and 624...
LEXINGTON, KY
LIHEAP accepting applications for spring 2022 utility assistance program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the temperatures rise, so does the cost of cooling your home. The application window for help paying that utility bill opened in Louisville on Tuesday. The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, also known as LIHEAP, will take applications through June 17 or until the money runs out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Hartland Helps: Lexington Neighborhood Steps Up for O’Brien Family

Lexington Neighborhood steps up for Hartland’s O’Brien Family. There was a day when the O’Brien family would have been described as the typical, everyday hardworking family; active in sports, school, church, and community. They have always been incredibly blessed with amazing friends and family who have especially supported them through the unfortunate and life changing events of the last three years. The O’Brien Family – Tim, Kristen, Britt and Gracie, moved to the Hartland neighborhood in October 2003 and have raised their two children, Britt (21) and Gracie (19), among the friends and neighbors who are now considered family.
LEXINGTON, KY

