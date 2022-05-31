ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falcons to announce something with uniforms, while Cardinals do nothing with theirs

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
If there is one thing that a large number of Arizona Cardinals fans want to happen, other than the team winning a Super Bowl, is for the team to update its uniforms.

It is all over social media.

Owner Michael Bidwill said it is on the horizon, but that doesn’t give any sort of timeline.

Cardinals fans are probably frustrated with the news from Tuesday. The Atlanta Falcons, who got new uniforms in 2020, announced an update to their threads. Well, they announced that a uniform reveal was coming Wednesday.

Perhaps it is something with the logo or the helmet, but the Falcons are doing something again while the Cardinals maintain the same uniforms they have had since the mid-2000s.

The Cardinals will face the Falcons on the road this coming season, in Week 17.

