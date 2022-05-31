ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Best ever? Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo among softball’s greats

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma softball slugger Jocelyn Alo doesn’t just hit for power. Division I softball’s all-time home run leader...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Top-seeded Oklahoma rolls past Northwestern 13-2; Texas next

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Tiare Jennings and Jana Johns hit grand slams and No. 1 seed Oklahoma rolled past No. 9 seed Northwestern 13-2 in five innings Thursday on the opening day of the Women’s College World Series. The defending national champion Sooners pounded out 11 hits. Northwestern’s...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
abc17news.com

Petty hits 3-run HR, Oklahoma State beats Arizona in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Karli Petty hit a three-run homer in the sixth inning and seventh-seeded Oklahoma State beat Arizona 4-2 in the Women’s College World Series opener for both teams. Petty’s fifth homer of the season helped the Cowgirls advance to play Florida in the winners’ bracket. Kelly Maxwell, a NFCA first-team All-American, threw a complete game for the Cowgirls and struck out 14. Oklahoma State closed out a perfect opening day for Big 12 teams after Oklahoma and Texas won earlier. Hanah Bowen got the loss for Arizona. The Wildcats will play fellow Pac-12 member Oregon State in an elimination game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FanBuzz

Hey, NCAA: It’s Unfair Oklahoma Softball Gets Home Field Advantage Every WCWS

I’ve got a bone to pick with the NCAA, and it lies in Oklahoma City. That’s where the Women’s College World Series is played every year in USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, and quite frankly it simply isn’t fair. It isn’t fair that the Oklahoma Sooners — who, by the way have been one of the greatest teams of all time this year — get to waltz some 30 minutes up the road into what’s essentially become OU’s second softball stadium to play in front of a home crowd every year. They’ll do that once again this year when the tournament opens play on Thursday.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
City
Norman, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

2022 Women’s College World Series Predictions

With the 2022 Women’s College World Series set to begin in less than 48 hours, here are a few predictions for how things will play out in Oklahoma City. That’s right. I’m calling for the Sooners to take down Northwestern, Oklahoma State to handle Arizona and, yes, the Texas Longhorns to send No. 5 UCLA to the loser’s bracket. I have believed this conference to be among the very best in softball all season long and Thursday will be their chance to prove it. With the way that Hailey Dolcini has pitched and Janae Jefferson’s play has elevated the rest of UT’s offense, I would not want to face Texas right now. Plus Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have a combined 10-0 record in the tournament thus far, so good luck with taking them on right now.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Softball#College World Series#Ap Sports#Sooners#Northwestern
Lincoln Report

3 Outstanding Small Towns in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a state full of hidden gems, and nowhere is this more apparent than in its small towns. Whether it's the gorgeous landscapes of the panhandle or the charming historic districts of Tulsa and Oklahoma City, there's a lot to explore in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma State, Texas Lead Big 12 Odds to Win NCAA College World Series

With the College Baseball World Series set to get underway this week, oddsmakers have updated the boards on who is considered the favorites to win it all in Omaha next month. As they have been for several weeks, the Tennessee Volunteers are at the top of the list with 5/2 odds to take home the title, followed by Oregon State, who comes in at 6/1.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Oklahoma, Texas Reportedly Participating In SEC Schedule Decisions

Oklahoma and Texas won't join the SEC until 2025, but the Big 12 programs are reportedly involved in conversations with their future conference. According to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South, the two schools are partaking in "lengthy discussions" related to the SEC's scheduling. Those talks include settling on a number of in-conference games per season, possibly rotating opponents, and deciding whether to scrap divisions.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
Sports
University of Oklahoma
NewsBreak
Sports
107.3 PopCrush

Three Restaurants All Claims To Be Oklahoma’s Oldest

Since we're technically on a kick of "oldest" things in Oklahoma today, it's only fair we talk about restaurants in the Sooner State. Keep in mind, as Oklahoma is young in terms of statehood, we don't have the rich history of New England and its 300-plus-year-old restaurants... but on the bright side, there are some old restaurants and eateries here, three of which all claim to be the oldest.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOCO

Looking at rainfall totals after this week's storms in Oklahoma

Oklahoma has seen a lot of rain over the last few days, as some areas saw flooding Wednesday morning. KOCO 5 is gathering data about this week's storms. While the rainfall totals Wednesday were impressive, some places saw too much rain. The greatest rainfall totals were west along Interstate 40...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
newsakmi.com

How Two Queer-Owned Restaurant Groups Are Thriving in Oklahoma

A decade ago, Oklahoma City’s queer scene consisted of a few gay bars and longstanding gay institution Hotel Habana (since renamed the District) squeezed into the 39th Street Entertainment District. Then 84 Hospitality and Humankind Hospitality, two of Oklahoma City’s most prolific restaurant groups that just so happen to be queer-owned, went on expansive tears across OKC. While the city’s LGBTQ community hasn’t yet achieved the national recognition of loud-and-proud hubs like the Mission in San Francisco or Chicago’s Northalsted, these two groups have quickly grown into local powerhouses — and their rise could offer a blueprint for building queer restaurant communities elsewhere.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
92.9 NIN

Hang On, The Family in ‘Jurassic Park 3′ is From Oklahoma?!

I was re-watching this movie yesterday and I never noticed this before. Looks like at the box office the next few weeks it will be a battle of the decades. Kids that grew up in the 80's are enjoying 'Top Gun Maverick' right now. Meanwhile, 90's kids like myself are preparing for the next installment in the Jurassic Park franchise. We're FINALLY getting the original cast back together in the same movie.
ENID, OK
chickashatoday.com

Turner Turnpike crash closures exemplify need for ACCESS Oklahoma’s modernization of existing turnpike network

Several recent traffic snarls along the Turner Turnpike highlight the dire need to reinvest into the state’s turnpike system. A crash on I-44/Turner Turnpike between SH-66 in Wellston and the Kickapoo Turnpike closed westbound traffic for more than 90 minutes Tuesday evening, less than a week after a May 26 crash on westbound I-44/Turner Turnpike near Stroud stopped traffic for more than an hour. In April, more than a hundred motorists sat idle up to seven hours as state troopers pursued an armed robbery suspect west of Stroud.
STROUD, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy