This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato’s Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When the Nationals set their starting rotation at the end of Spring Training, versatile right-hander Paolo Espino thought it would be best to stay prepared in case he was called upon to make a spot start or pitch multiple innings out of the bullpen. He is no stranger to being utilized in multiple roles, especially in his three seasons with the Nats, which included 19 starts last year.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO