The sight of Grayson Rodriguez walking off a mound with a team trainer is not something the Orioles or their fans want to see. Baseball's No. 3 overall prospect left his 11th start of the season for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday night after retiring the first two batters of the sixth inning on just two pitches following a meeting on the mound with manager Buck Britton and pitching coach Justin Ramsey. Rodriguez walked off the mound with the trainer.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO