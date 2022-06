Getting a good night’s rest is key to both physical and mental health but the sad reality for many youngsters is they do not have a bed to call their own. Some sleep on couches, others on air mattresses, even the floor sometimes acts as a bed and this is a problem that one nationwide organization, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, is working to eradicate. By building and providing free beds complete with mattresses and linens to families in need, Sleep in Heavenly Peace strives to ensure that every child has a comfortable, safe bed to snuggle into at night.

NYE COUNTY, NV ・ 19 HOURS AGO