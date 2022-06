My first “taste” of South Carolina was the annual trips I took as a child when my family traveled from Charlotte to the Palmetto State to stock up on peaches. We piled into a non-air-conditioned station wagon and traveled toward Aiken to purchase bushels of peaches for a summer-sweet delight. My mom would pick the roadside peach stands based on their appearance. I’ve now lived in Columbia for more than 40 years. I enjoy traveling the state, keeping a great memory alive in the summer months along the peach region highways. I love experiencing the artistry, character, and various styles found in the roadside stands of South Carolina.

