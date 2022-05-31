Silver Lining Club is a Game Changer for Caregivers

After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, our nation mourns the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in what is becoming a more frequent reality than an infrequent occurrence. School leaders across the country grapple with the question of how to assure students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community that schools will be safe and secure learning environments. Tuesday, May 24th was the 213th mass shooting of the year, and our collective trauma creates a collective awareness that Robb Elementary will not be the last school shooting our nation will experience. A report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published in February 2021, stated that gun violence is the leading cause of death for American youth under the age of 19. So how will School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and educators?

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO