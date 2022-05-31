ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Silver Lining Club is a Game Changer for Caregivers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur beloved Silver Lining Club is a game-changer in supporting caregivers here in SC. We created this respite program for our caregivers to get a 4-hour break each Wednesday to help prevent burnout and to encourage self-care. Not only did Silver Lining Club assist in supporting our caregivers but it ended...

It’s Time For Us To Say Goodbye – A Family Business Comes To An End

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 45 years in business and a lifetime of memories Bowers Used Parts and Cars in Lancaster County was a staple in the community and operated with love until it lost it’s patriarch back in 2019. As you can imagine, he is very missed and as hard as it is for the family, it’s time to say goodbye now to the business as well.
LANCASTER, SC
Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Camden Announced

The Second Annual Juneteenth Celebration in Camden is scheduled for Friday June 17th from 3pm-8pm at Boykin Park in Camden. Vendors, music, food, dance, poetry and attractions are all involved. For more information, call 803-425-0793 or visit juneteenthcamdensc.com.
CAMDEN, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Do you recognize this mystery plant?

This fantastic flower was produced on a tree at what we here in Columbia call the Belser Arboretum, a seven-acre or so tract of forested land pretty much in the middle of the city, and two blocks from my home. The arboretum was bequeathed to the University of South Carolina...
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia plans first-ever vegan food festival: 'Good to have one this close time to home'

Columbia will hold its first-ever vegan food festival, VegFest, on June 26 at Segra Park. "We get to do this in different cities and we wanted to do that here and work on saving the world here — caring about the environment, helping people with plant-based diets and saving the animals," said Helene Greenberg, the executive director of North Carolina-based Triangle Vegfest, who helped organize the Columbia event.
COLUMBIA, SC
Strategic Policy Deployment at BOMAG in Ridgeway

Most manufacturing organizations have a strategic plan – a set of goals and actions essential to achieve those goals. These typically span a three-to-five-year period. Plant managers and directors periodically review and update the “Strat Plan” to confirm the company is on the right path. The goals in this plan are deemed to be the most important and defining objectives within the organization.
RIDGEWAY, SC
CUTE: Kindergarten teacher surprised with proposal in front of students

HODGES, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A kindergarten teacher in South Carolina got the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend proposed to her in front of students and faculty Friday afternoon. Kindergarten teacher Jerricka Scott and her boyfriend Jahmar Tate have been dating since July 2018. Scott said a...
HODGES, SC
Experience Columbia SC re-launching Pimento Cheese Passport

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Cheese lovers listen up! You have a chance to try the best pimento cheese Columbia has to offer. On Thursday, Experience Columbia SC announced it is bringing back its popular Pimento Cheese Passport promotion. 17 restaurants will be featuring their finest dishes including the cheesy treat.
COLUMBIA, SC
In Our Schools: Safety and Security

After the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, our nation mourns the loss of 19 children and 2 teachers in what is becoming a more frequent reality than an infrequent occurrence. School leaders across the country grapple with the question of how to assure students, parents, teachers, staff, and the community that schools will be safe and secure learning environments. Tuesday, May 24th was the 213th mass shooting of the year, and our collective trauma creates a collective awareness that Robb Elementary will not be the last school shooting our nation will experience. A report from the Center for Disease Control (CDC), published in February 2021, stated that gun violence is the leading cause of death for American youth under the age of 19. So how will School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties provide a safe and secure learning environment for our students and educators?
LEXINGTON, SC
30 dead animals found in house of animal rescue CEO

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands animal rescue CEO and director has been charged with 30 counts of ill treatment of animals after 30 decomposing animals were found in her house. Caroline “Dawn” Pennington, 47, the CEO and director of a nonprofit animal rescue called GROWL, was arrested after deputies...
COLUMBIA, SC
New renovations to Williams-Brice Stadium expected to enhance game day experience, amplify atmosphere

Williams-Brice Stadium will look a little different this fall, with renovations currently being made to the venue ahead of the 2022 football season. The stadium’s most recent round of renovations includes new lighting and sound systems, ribbon boards, patio spaces and elevators. These improvements will cost an estimated $11 million, according to executive associate athletic director for administration Chris Rogers.
COLUMBIA, SC
City responds to claims of “earthy” tasting water

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the City of Columbia water department say they have received several complaints about an earthy taste in the drinking water in downtown. Officials say it is the result of elevated algae levels in the water and is harmless. A spokesman for the city says...

