The 2022 senior feels

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Questions continue to mount surrounding the response time to the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. In Sunday night’s Talking Points, Esme Murphy talks with a Columbine survivor who is working to make a Twin Cities school district safer in the event of an active shooter. The shooting at Columbine High School 23 years ago left 15 people dead, including the two teenage gunmen, who killed themselves as authorities closed in. Since Columbine, there have been 14 mass school shootings. An estimated 185 children, educators and other people have been killed and at least 360 have been injured. Schools all...

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO