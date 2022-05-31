Sixers Prospect Terquavion Smith Withdraws From Draft

A couple of weeks back, the Philadelphia 76ers sent a group of representatives to Chicago to check out some of the incoming talents at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine. The Sixers had conversations with quite a few prospects during a week of showcases, private workouts, and meetings.

Among those players, the Sixers met with was NC State standout, Terquavion Smith. During his lone season at NC State, Smith started in 25 of the 32 games he appeared in. Averaging 31 minutes on the court, Smith put up 16 points per game while draining nearly 40-percent of his shots from the field and 36-percent of his attempts from deep.

Following his freshman season at NC State, Smith generated enough first-round buzz to toy with the idea of entering the 2022 NBA Draft. While at the combine, he felt he boosted his stock even more .

"I was definitely happy with the way I played," said Smith. "I showed a lot more than I showed in college. The teams that did see me, I showed them a great performance."

While Smith was confident in his performance in Chicago this month, the young guard made it clear a couple of weeks ago that he wasn't sure if he would go through with the draft process or return to college for his sophomore season.

After giving it some thought, the young guard decided the latter decision was the right one. According to Jonathan Givony of ESPN , Smith is going back to school.

"I have to be honest and admit money has never been at the center of my thoughts," said Smith, per Givony. "My agent explained to me that teams as high as the late teens, through the rest of the first round, all have me ranked as a first-round talent. It's exciting to hear that. But I told him I have more work to do. I like school and my college in particular. Remember, my last two years have been so strange, thanks to the pandemic. I just want one more season to get everything right and just be a college student."

With a potential pick at No. 23 overall, Smith was likely in play for the Sixers next month if the Brooklyn Nets decided to defer the selection. At this point, though, the NC State standout will continue working on improving his skillset at the college level in hopes of boosting his stock for next year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ .

