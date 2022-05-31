ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several deaths reported on the water over Memorial Day weekend

By By ANGELA PRICE
Cecil Whig
 2 days ago

SANDY POINT — Memorial Day weekend proved deadly on the water with Maryland Natural Resources Police responding to two drownings of people overboard and a fatal personal watercraft crash.

On Sunday, May 29, NRP responded to Sandy Point State Park for an unresponsive man pulled from the Chesapeake Bay. Officers said the man and his family had launched their boat from the park but the vessel was having problems so they docked it to go fishing off shore. While fishing, the man got hot and decided to cool off by jumping into the water, where he was swept away by the current, NRP said. His family waved down another boat for help; those people found the man and pulled him out of the water.

That boat brought the man to the marina where they were met by NRP officers, who performed CPR until emergency medical personnel arrived. They were unsuccessful in resuscitating the man, who was identified as William Enrique Villa Toro, 43, of Hyattsville, according to Lauren Moses, NRP public information officer.

On Monday, May 30, at 3:14 p.m., NRP responded to a jet ski collision in Sinepuxent Bay. The personal watercraft were traveling at a high speed when they collided, and one operator, Derek Salas, 20, of Silver Spring became airborne along with his jet ski, NRP said. Salas was pulled from the water unconscious, but breathing. He died on the way to the hospital.

Also Monday, about 6 p.m., NRP responded to the Potomac River, south of the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, in reference to a man overboard. Officers said a 37-year-old man had jumped from an anchored boat into the water, where he began to yell for help. Another person on the boat threw the man a life jacket, but he was unable to put it on, NRP said. He lost consciousness.

“A good samaritan on a nearby boat was able to pull the man from the water and attempted CPR,” Moses said.

Emergency responders arrived and continued life-saving efforts, but the man later succumbed to his injuries, she added. The man’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

“The Maryland Natural Resources Police encourages all Marylanders to wear their life jackets because accidents can happen quicker than you can imagine,” Moses said.

In 2021, Maryland reported six fatal boating accidents out of a total of 145; 51 of those accidents caused injuries.

Those were not the only water-related deaths of the weekend. A 2-year-old boy drowned in a residential swimming pool near Elkton on Memorial Day, according to the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Michael Holmes said deputies rushed to the residence in the 300 block of Kirk Road about 5:20 p.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a drowning involving a child in an in-ground swimming pool.

“The child was unresponsive when deputies arrived on the scene,” Holmes said, adding deputies performed CPR on the boy before paramedics arrived.

The toddler was flown to Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington, Del., where he was pronounced dead Tuesday morning, Holmes said. Police did not release the boy’s name.

Reporter Carl Hamilton also contributed to this report.

