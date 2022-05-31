ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, IA

Edwin A. "Ed" Koehn

 2 days ago

Edwin “Ed” Arnold Koehn, of Mount Vernon, formerly of Central City, passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at his home, at the age of 91. Visitation was May 25, at Murdoch Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Marion. A funeral service was on May 26, at the funeral home. Family...

Helen L. Cornwell

Helen Louise Cornwell, 89, of Greeley, passed away on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, surrounded by her family, at the Guttenberg Municipal Hospital in Guttenberg. Visitation was Tuesday, May 31, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Edgewood and before services at the church. Funeral services were Wednesday, June 1, at United Methodist...
GREELEY, IA
Roger A. Lestina

Roger A. Lestina, 81, of Bloomington, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster. He was born May 9, 1941, the son of Floyd and Alma (Cunningham) Lestina. Roger was baptized and confirmed at the United Methodist Church in Monona, Iowa. He graduated from Monona MFL High School. Following graduation, he went on to work as a mechanic for Farmers Implement in Bloomington. Roger was drafted in the United States Army during the Vietnam War, serving his country faithfully with the 864th Engineer Battalion Unit. Upon his return, he resumed his career at Farmers Implement. On Feb. 23, 1974, he was united in marriage to Sharon J. Gotto at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Bloomington. He was a member of the Abraham Hickok Wetmore American Legion Post #148, and the Froelich Foundation. Roger was also a dedicated member of the Bloomington United Methodist Church and served as a trustee. He enjoyed gardening, flowers, woodworking, and fixing just about everything. Roger dearly loved his family, and especially being PaPa L to his beloved grandsons, Edson and Bronson.
MONONA, IA
Nancy Kay (Frana) Knutson

Nancy Kay (Frana) Knutson, 45, of Bloomington, passed away May 16, 2022, at Gundersen Hospital due to health complications. Nancy was born on Feb. 8, 1977, the daughter of Marsh (Ewing) and Daryl Frana. She grew up in Waukon, Iowa, and graduated from Waukon High School. Nancy married Chet Knutson on Feb. 14, 2015, at the Corner Stone Church in Prairie du Chien. She was a manager for Hardee’s restaurants in Waukon and Prairie du Chien for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother and aunt. She enjoyed quality time with Maysen, and spoiling her two granddaughters, as well as her nieces and nephews. She loved family time, reading, watching movies and especially enjoyed garage sales and second hand stores. She was a jokester and loved making people laugh.
BLOOMINGTON, WI
Kenneth J. Payne

On May 23, 2022, the Lord called Ken to Himself after living with cancer for an extended period of time. Ken was born in Sand Springs on May 10, 1939, the third son of Vernon and Berniece (Albang) Payne and spent his early years in the Monticello area where he also received his education. On May 3, 1958, Ken was united in marriage with Ruth Postel, his high school sweetheart. Their union was blessed with eight children, Teri Didonna, Boise, Idaho; Wendy, St. Paul, Minn.; Mark (Ann), Elkader; Christa, Clarksville; Zachary (Megan), Elkader; and three deceased children, Kenneth Jr., Timothy and Mary. Also eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
GUTTENBERG, IA
Chad T. Pederson

Chad Thomas Pederson, 40, of Prairie du Chien, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 28, 2022. He was born on Dec. 19, 1981, the son of Kerry (Dave Hipenbecker) and Gary Pederson. Chad was born in Madison and relocated to Prairie du Chien as a child with his mother and younger brother. He graduated from Prairie du Chien High School and attended the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. Chad married Erin Ray on Aug. 18, 2011. If you ask Chad, his biggest accomplishment was being a father. Chad loved sports, especially college basketball and the Milwaukee Bucks. He worked as vice president of MotoRace Tire for four years in Prairie du Chien. He spent his free time watching various sports, golfing, cooking, grilling, reading, and UTV riding. Chad loved music, traveling, trivia, history, and spending time with friends and family. He always had a smile on his face and a laugh to share with anyone he met. Chad was known for his quick wit and love of a great joke.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI
40th Crawford County Dairy Breakfast Saturday

Pictured are the Nolan families: (front row, from left) Caitlin, Erin, Ashlin, Betty; (middle row) Kristin, Lindsey, Rachael, Tammy, Alexis; (back row) Carrie, Prestin, John, Dustin, Eric and Patrick Nolan. (Submitted photo)
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Meet the Candidates: Clayton County Board of Supervisors Republican Primary

Iowa’s primary election will be held on Tuesday, June 7. At the local level, only the Republican primary for the Clayton County Board of Supervisors is contested, as three candidates vie for two spots on the November general election ballot. Supervisor Sharon Keehner has chosen not to seek re-election, but fellow supervisor Steve Doeppke is vying for another term. He is joined in the primary by newcomers Adam Meyer and Doug Reimer. The candidates recently shared their thoughts on key issues with Times-Register reporter Willis Patenaude. Polling places will open at 7 a.m. on June 7 and close at 8 p.m. For more information on primary election candidates and local polling places, please visit elections.claytoncountyia.gov/.
CLAYTON COUNTY, IA
Library programs begin June 9

Mountaineer Jen Loeb will present a program on Thursday, June 9, at 7 p.m., in the Guttenberg Municipal Building auditorium. Loeb will walk audience members through her Mt. Everest expedition and show photographs, video footage, and have some of her climbing gear on display. (Photo submitted)
GUTTENBERG, IA
Couple hurt in rollover crash

On May 29, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on Highway 18 just east of Fuller Hollow Road in Patch Grove Township. William Sindelar, 72, of Cresco, Iowa was driving his 2007 Chevrolet north on Highway 18. Sindelar stated that his passenger side tires touched onto the gravel shoulder and he lost control. The vehicle left the roadway to the north and hit a field entrance. The vehicle became airborne and then rolled one to two times. Sindelar and his passenger Constance Sindelar, 73, of Cresco, Iowa were transported to Crossing Rivers Hospital in Prairie du Chien for non-life threatening injuries.
CRESCO, IA
Ronald C. Kramer

Ronald C. Kramer, 77, of Wauzeka, died on Friday, April 15, 2022, at Lancaster Health Services. He was born March 16, 1945, to Franklin and Verla (Bailey) Kramer. Ron graduated from De Soto High School. He served his country in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967. Ron had a love for animals, feeding his neighbors cats whenever he could. He also enjoyed golfing and hunting on his free time.
WAUZEKA, WI
Four injured in accident

On May 30, Andrew Udelhofen, 16, Lancaster, was driving his 2001 Dodge Ram east on County A and had the passenger tires touch onto the gravel shoulder. Udelhofen over corrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle left the south shoulder and rolled two to three times. Udelhofen and...
LANCASTER, WI
Elkader Council approves street closure amid business owner’s objection

The continued efforts of Main Street Elkader (MSE) to promote the town have been met by a supportive community, but the organization’s recent request to close North Main Street on June 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., for the Light up the Night event, was met with a little pushback at the recent Elkader city council meeting from Elkader Cinema owner Lee Akin, one of the businesses affected by the closure.
ELKADER, IA
Bulldog softball team hopes increased numbers will fuel success

Members of the MFL MarMac softball team include (sitting) Bayleigh Wood, Adrianna Schoulte, Katelyn Gerndt, Kaylee Baker, Mattie Hallberg; (second row) Garnett Niedziejko, Jerica Wille, Lauren Haberichter, Ashley Shaw, Kaylin Garbes; (back) Devon Meyer, Hailey Bouzek, Grace Palas, Kacie Picha, Savannah Schaller, Autumn Shaw, Ayla Gerndt and Morgan Jacobson. (Photo by Audrey Posten)
MONONA, IA

