ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Tick-borne diseases: how to prevent the spread

By Michael Lodholz
WJFW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe month of May is winding down but tick season is just getting started. For many people the Northwoods is a great place to explore nature and that means heading out into the woods. "Tick bites are very prevalent in the northern region of Wisconsin and even the entire...

www.wjfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
The Grand Rapids Press

Hepatitis outbreak in children: CDC lists symptoms parents should look for

The Centers for Disease Control is alerting parents to the signs of hepatitis as it continues to investigate a rare outbreak among children. The agency said this week it is investigating 109 hepatitis cases that infected children under 10-year-old across the country. Ninety percent of the children affected had to be hospitalized, 14% resulted in a liver transplant and five children died. Globally more than 340 probable cases have been reported in 20 countries.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Johnson
technologynetworks.com

Gene Defect That Leads to Autoimmune Disease and Allergy Discovered

Inflammation of the skin and the esophagus, food allergy and asthma are just some of the symptoms of a now 12-year-old boy who was the first to have a mutation on the IL-33 gene. An international team led by a physician from the Karl Landsteiner University for Health Sciences, Krems, discovered this new disease entity. Their description of a single case provides completely new insights into the in vivo functions of IL-33, which is considered a central upstream regulator of human immune responses. So far, studies on its function were limited to human derived in vitro cellular or animal models. This discovery of an overexpression of IL-33 in humans helps to gain new insights in the consequences of its dysregulation in humans. Concomitantly, it also opens up potential therapeutic options for affected patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

Are people with COPD immunocompromised?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) collectively refers to a group of long-term, progressive lung diseases that cause breathing difficulties. Doctors may consider people with COPD to be immunocompromised, meaning they have a weakened immune system and are less able to fight infections, such as COVID-19. People with other health conditions,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lyme Disease#Ticks
Medical News Today

What to know about asthma and allergies

Allergic asthma is the most common form of asthma. Many of the symptoms of allergic and nonallergic asthma are the same. However, inhalation of environmental allergens triggers allergic asthma. Asthma is a breathing disorder in which a person’s airways become inflamed, causing recurrent episodes of breathing difficulty, called asthma attacks...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

What Is Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease?

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is a common childhood virus that spreads quickly throughout schools and daycare centers. It most commonly affects children under 5, but older children and adults can get it. Common symptoms of hand, foot, and mouth disease include a fever, sore throat, mouth ulcers, and skin...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Food allergy is associated with lower risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection

A National Institutes of Health-funded study has found that people with food allergies are less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, than people without them. In addition, while previous research identified obesity as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, the new study has identified obesity and high body mass index (BMI) as associated with increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection. In contrast, the study determined that asthma does not increase risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
verywellhealth.com

What Tests Are Used to Diagnose Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic, autoimmune disease in which the body's own immune system attacks itself. Most commonly, RA affects the lining of the joints, but as a systemic illness, it can also affect the skin, heart, lungs, and other organs. Diagnosing RA is essential to prompt and proper treatment, which leads to better outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about triamcinolone acetonide cream for eczema

Triamcinolone acetonide is a prescription medication. Doctors may prescribe it to relieve redness, swelling, and discomfort associated with various skin conditions, including eczema. Eczema is a condition that causes the skin to become irritated, itchy, red, flaky, and bumpy. A combination of environmental factors and genetics may cause the condition....
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy