Today: Professor Gabe Filippelli, executive director of the I.U. Environmental Resilience Institute, is on "Regionally Speaking" to talk about past studies into ozone levels in northwest Indiana and from where they originate. He thinks a lot of the ozone we encounter locally comes from vehicles, especially the heavy truck traffic that crosses the Region. And he offers some solutions, many of them involving converting to cleaner energy sources. Donna Catalano with the Legacy Foundation and LaTanya Woodson and Larry Brewer with Edgewater Health talk about the summertime series of Healthy Harvest Farmers Markets now underway in Gary. It's an effort to help combat the community's food insecurity and food desert problems.

GARY, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO