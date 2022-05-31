ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Have a staycation in Lincoln

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money...

Underground tourism in the Capital City

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraskans are being encouraged to experience the destination known as Robber’s Cave in Lincoln. It’s a 2022 Nebraska Tourism Passport stop this year. We recently visited with Joel Green, who provides tours at the cave. “Robber’s Cave is a 5,600-foot cave just south of...
Shakers Gentleman’s Club in Waverly demolished

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Shakers Gentleman’s club just outside of Waverly has been an eyesore for many in the community, such an eyesore for one business owner, he decided to buy it for $750,000. “I couldn’t look at it anymore. It was just something that needed to go away...
Nebraska enters blood emergency, donors needed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Community Blood Bank has once again declared a blood emergency in the state, with only 2-3 days of blood on hand. Kari Lundeen with the Nebraska Community Blood Bank said their goal is to have a seven day supply on hand at all times.
WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
St. Monica's The Amazing Chase Fundraiser

The NHA proposed four bills last legislative session. Only one passed. Gov. Ricketts thoughts on 18-year-olds owning AR-15s in Nebraska. Gov. Ricketts: "We ought not to focus on the gun, but the person who is pulling the trigger. That's where the real problem lies." Women killed in Memorial Weekend crash...
Legislative Update with Julie Slama: Memorial Day

As we observe Memorial Day each year, it’s imperative to reflect upon the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who have given their lives in service of our country. While some Americans see Memorial Day as a three-day weekend spent camping, barbecuing, and going outside, we all need to remember the importance of this holiday. Memorial Day is to honor and extend gratitude to the men and women who died serving our country.
new state license plates unveiled

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach receives nearly $200,000 on Give to Lincoln Day. The money will go towards food security, housing programs, laundry and shower outreach and substance-abuse transition housing. Four weeks until Nebraska's special election to fill the First Congressional District. Election day is Tuesday, June 28. The winner...
Pen pal event aims to fight loneliness in assistant living

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Home Instead, a local in-home care business, hosted a pen pal event on Wednesday to help foster relationships with people in assisted living. A 2020 University of Michigan study found 56% of older adults feel isolated. Home Instead wanted to help lower that percentage in Lincoln. Staff set up colorful stationary, pens, stickers and snacks and invited the community to write letters throughout the day. Home Instead staff told visitors to write these letters like “any other letter” and to include their names, favorite activities and questions for the people who read it. Assistant living residents will then have the opportunity to write letters back to their pen pals.
Omaha chemical fire update: Residents gather to hear details, ask questions

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Neighbors of the chemical plant north of 20th and Martha streets that caught fire over the holiday weekend gathered Wednesday evening to hear the latest details from Omaha and Douglas County officials. The meeting was held at local venue The Berkley but had an interactive component...
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in Mid-Yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
Summer concert series returns to Telegraph District on June 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Live @Telegraph summer concert series returns to Lincoln’s Telegraph District on June 1. The Live @Telegraph Series will take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. every Wednesday beginning June 1 and will run through Aug. 3. Members of the community are invited to enjoy free, local music featuring a variety of genres, from American folk and country to classic rock, pop, R&B and funk.
Dottie, oldest giraffe at Omaha zoo, dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that its oldest giraffe has died. Dottie, a female giraffe, died May 31 and according to the release, she was 22 years, 8 months, and 19 days old. The release further states she fell Tuesday morning unable...
Lincoln Airport officially secures daily flight to Houston

Home Instead, a local in-home care business, hosted a pen pal event on Wednesday to help foster relationships with seniors in assisted living. In 2020, 143 families visited the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha, with an average stay of 29 nights. Inmate from Lincoln prison missing after removing monitoring device.
Hundreds to march down Burlington Avenue in support of LGBTQ+ rights

HASTINGS, Neb. (Press Release) - On June 11 from 2-6 pm, hundreds of people will walk under a giant rainbow arch to gather in Highland Park, behind the Hastings Museum, for Hastings PRIDE 2022, a festival and march celebrating the LGBTQ+ community in Nebraska. Now in its third formal year, Hastings PRIDE is growing at a breakneck pace, with the number of attendees and exhibitors increasing year over year. Organizers are expecting at least 500 guests this year.
Nebraska hospitals work to fill nursing positions after failed legislation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - During the last legislative session, the Nebraska Hospital Association introduced four bills to help retain and recruit nurses. Only one passed. The NHA said they are disappointed with the lack of progress and now, the effort to keep current nurses in the profession, while also hiring more, is up to hospitals alone.
Health Department to expand vaccination clinics in June

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Wednesday it will expand COVID-19 vaccination clinics to include booster doses for children ages 5 to 11 starting Thursday, June 2. LLCHD also announced walk-in vaccination clinics at local schools throughout June. Upcoming clinics include:. Thursday, June 2, 3:30...
Portions of 14th, 70th Streets in Lincoln to close on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A portion of 14th and 70th Streets will close on Monday, city officials say. A portion of 70th Street between Rokeby and Saltillo Roads will close for a roundabout and water main installation project. The work is scheduled to be completed in early October, according...
