Scents like smoked barbecue and cheese pizza will linger around downtown on Fridays this summer, as the City of Columbia announced plans to host weekly a food truck event. The weekly events will feature Paella South, a favorite of Soda City market regulars, as well as spots like Lil' House of Pizza and Z"Z BBQ. They will take place simultaneously at various spots around downtown, including near the 1400 block of Main Street and near the REI outdoor store in the city's BullStreet District.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO