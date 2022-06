ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Palisades knocking off the defending champs, Palmerton in the District XI-3A title game at Pate's Park on Wednesday night. The Pirates shutting out the Blue Bombers, 8-0. The Pirates jumped out to a 2-0 lead and continued to push that lead throughout the game. On the mound for the Pirates, Karlye Teman recorded 16 strikeouts. The freshman was lights out from the circle.

